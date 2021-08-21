Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense will square off against league leaders Atletico Mineiro on Monday in the latest round of Brasileiro Serie A 2021 games.

Fluminense will be looking to put their recent Copa Libertadores loss behind them. They lost to Barcelona SC on away goals after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro booked a ticket to the semi-final stage of the Copa Libertadores with an easy win over River Plate. They won the second leg 3-0 and registered an emphatic 4-0 triumph on aggregate. They have been in brilliant form in the league as well, winning five games in a row.

Atletico Mineiro are top of the table with 37 points from 16 matches played.

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Fluminense and Atletico Mineiro have played 36 matches against each other so far. Fluminense have won 10 games, while Mineiro have managed to win 14 matches against Monday's opposition.

The two sides last met in a league game in February, which ended in a goalless draw.

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Fluminense

Hudson has been ruled out with an injury while Gabriel Teixeira won't be available due to personal reasons. Caio Paulista will have a last-minute fitness test to determine his availability.

Injured: Hudson

Doubtful: Caio Paulista

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gabriel Teixeira

🎙️Fred: "Vamos enfrentar momentos de abatimento, o que é natural, porque a decepção foi grande. Mas a partir de amanhã estamos no CT focados em recuperação, trabalho, melhora, evolução, para ganharmos do Atlético-MG, que é outra pedreira. Não temos tanto tempo para lamentar". pic.twitter.com/mfes0JEqPf — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) August 20, 2021

Atletico Mineiro

Goalkeeper Rafael is an injury concern for Alvinegro. He underwent shoulder surgery in May and is in recovery. Allan and Matías Zaracho have muscle strains and are doubts for this game.

New high-profile signing Diego Costa is expected to watch the game from the dugout.

Injury: Rafael

Doubtful: Allan, Matías Zaracho

Suspended: Ignacio Fernández

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos Felipe; Samuel, Nino, Luccas Claro, Egidio; Matheus Martinelli, Yago, André; Luiz Henrique, Abel Hernández, Fred

Era de fato um dia de fazer história, professor Cristiano! 🏆⚽️



💻 Se liga na @TVGalo, Bastidores de mais um duelo épico pela #Libertadores: https://t.co/nDVE1Kj30W pic.twitter.com/NqmPV6giLL — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) August 21, 2021

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Nathan, Mariano; Jair, Tche Tche; Eduardo Vargas, Dylan Borrero, Jefferson Savarino; Hulk

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Atletico Mineiro look like a team that cannot be beaten in the league at the moment and go into Monday's game as favorites. They have struck the right balance between offense and defense, and Fluminense have a major task on their hands.

We predict that Atletico Mineiro will beat Fluminense by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: Fluminense 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

