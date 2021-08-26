Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brazil 2021

Fluminense take on Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Nilton Santos in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brazil on Friday.

Both teams will be confident that they can progress to the next stage of the competition.

Fluminense did away with Criciuma fairly easily despite losing in the first leg, winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals.

Goals from Manoel Messias, Gabriel Teixeira and Luiz Henrique made sure Roger Machado's side won the second leg convincingly.

Time de Guerreiros have, however, been on a terrible run of form and will look to turn their fortunes around with a win on Friday.

Atletico Mineiro sneaked into the quarter-finals after beating Bahia 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Eduardo Vargas' second-half goal was enough to ensure that Cuca's side advanced, despite losing the second leg 2-1.

The Alvinegro are currently unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and will look to continue their streak with a win against Fluminense on Friday.

Both teams will want to have an advantage going into the second leg and that should make for an exciting match-up.

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Atletico Mineiro hold a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last five meetings, with the other four ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw earlier this week. Atletico Mineiro's Eduardo Sasha scored late in the game to snatch the draw after Fred put Fluminense ahead with a first-half penalty.

Fluminense Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Ganso broke his hand earlier this month

Fluminense

Fluminense have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Atletico Mineiro in midweek.

Ganso, Hudson and Caio Paulista are all still unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Ganso, Hudson, Caio Paulista

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro also came away unscathed from the 1-1 draw against Fluminense earlier this week.

Mariano, Jair and Rafael are still out injured and will miss Friday's game. Meanwhile, Diego Costa could finally play his first minutes as an Atletico Mineiro player, however, he is likely to start on the bench.

Injured: Mariano, Jair, Rafael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipel; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Nino, Samuel; Andre, Martinelli; Gabriel Teixeira, Nene, Luiz Henrique; Abel Hernandez

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Dodo, Junior Alonso, Nathan, Guga; Tche Tche, Federico Zaracho; Keno, Nathan, Jefferson Savarino; Hulk

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Both teams are in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore on Friday.

We predict Atletico Mineiro will win the game and take the lead into the second leg of the tie.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

