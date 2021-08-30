Fluminense vs Bahia prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense host Bahia at the Estadio do Maracana in Brazil's Serie A on Tuesday, with both sides enduring poor seasons so far.

Fluminense are currently 16th in the league and can easily fall into the relegation zone if they do not manage to pick up any points in the game against Bahia.

Marcao's side have been in terrible form of late, having not won any of their last six games across all competitions. Time de Guerreiros will hope to turn their form around against a poor Bahia side.

Bahia are tied on points with Fluminense and have also been struggling of late. Diego Dabove's side have only won one of their last nine games across all competitions. They will go into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against fellow strugglers Gremio last time out.

With both teams not in the greatest of form, Tuesday's game is sure to be a scrappy matchup.

Fluminense vs Bahia Head-to-Head

Fluminense have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Bahia winning the other two.

Fluminense came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. A first-half goal from Luiz Henrique was enough to secure victory on the night.

Fluminense Form Guide: D-L-D-D-L

Bahia Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Fluminense vs Bahia Team News

Luiz Henrique will be a huge miss for Fluminense

Fluminense

Luiz Henrique and Abel Hernandez will both miss Tuesday's game due to suspensions. Meanwhile, Ganso, Caio Paulista and Hudson are all still out injured.

Injured: Ganso, Caio Paulista, Hudson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luiz Henrique, Abel Hernandez

Bahia

Bahia have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Gremio last time out. New signing Luizao should start on the bench for Tuesday's game.

Thonny Anderson, Danilo Fernandes and Juan Pablo Ramirez are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Thonny Anderson, Danilo Fernandes, Juan Pablo Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Bahia Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Nino, Samuel; Andre, Martinelli; Gabriel Teixeira, Yago, Lucca; Fred

Bahia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matheus Teixeira; Matheus Bahia, Luiz Otavio, German Conti, Nino Paraiba; Raniele; Lucas Mugni, Danielzinho, Patrick, Rossi; Danielzinho

Fluminense vs Bahia Prediction

Both sides have been in terrible form and that should come to the fore on Tuesday.

We predict a well-contested draw between the two teams, with neither of them getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Fluminense 0-0 Bahia

