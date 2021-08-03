Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Fluminense take on Cerro Porteno in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 meeting on Tuesday.

The visitors have an uphill battle as they look to overcome a 2-0 deficit. The fact that the game is played away from home makes it even more difficult for the Paraguayans to reach the next round of the competition.

Fluminense won the first leg courtesy of goals from Nene and Egidio. The Brazilian club's form has been shaky lately, but a win and progression to the next round of the Copa Libertadores should inspire some confidence in Marco Aurélio de Oliveira's side.

Fluminense have never won the Copa Libertadores in their history, and this year presents them with a great opportunity to add the coveted trophy to their cabinet.

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head

Fluminense and Cerro Porteno have locked horns on three occasions so far. Fluminense won all three games.

Fluminense form guide (Copa Libertadores): D-W-L-W-W

Cerro Porteno form guide (Copa Libertadores): L-W-L-W-L

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Team News

Fluminense

Hudson is out with an ACL injury, while Caio Paulista is expected to miss the game with a thigh issue.

Nino is with the Brazilian team competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Raul Bobadilla's participation is in doubt because of a calf problem.

Injured: Hudson and Caio Paulista

Doubtful: Raul Bobadilla

Suspended: None

International Duty: Nino

El plantel Azulgrana ya está instalado en Rio de Janeiro 🚍🇧🇷



¡VAMOS CICLÓN! 🌪#LaPasiónDelPueblo 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/AIGJH2Onpt — Club Cerro Porteño (@CCP1912oficial) August 2, 2021

Cerro Porteno

Cerro Porteno have their full squad available ahead of Tuesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Predicted XI

Fluminense predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel, Egidio; Yago Felipe, Andre Trindade; Abel Hernandez, Nene, Gabriel Teixeira; Wellington

🎵 TOCA O SURDO, BALANÇA A BANDEIRA

E FAZ LARANJEIRAS DE NOVO SONHAR 🎵



E VAMOS PRA MAIS UM #DIADEFLU DECISIVO, TRICOLOR! VAMOS LUTAR PRA GARANTIR A VAGA NA PRÓXIMA FASE DA @LIBERTADORESBR! PRA CIMA, FLUZÃO! 🇭🇺🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/nw0iLpw98e — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) August 3, 2021

Cerro Porteno predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jean; Alberto Espinola, Alexis Duarte, Rodrigo Delvalle, Alan Rodriguez; Mathias Villasanti, Rafael Carrascal; Robert Morales, Claudio Aquino, Mateus Goncalves; Mauro Boselli

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Fluminense's superior starting lineup and home advantage should prove to be too much for Cerro Porteno, whose Copa Libertadores campaign will likely end on Tuesday.

Porteno will have to go all out on attack as soon as the game begins, which will give Fluminense plenty of opportunities to counterattack.

We predict that the Brazilians will prevail in this game with ease.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Cerro Porteno

