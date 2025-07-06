Fluminense vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Fluminense will square off against Chelsea at MetLife Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on Tuesday. Fluzão are hoping to make it to the final for the second time, while the Blues can secure their place in the title decider for the third time if they can register a win here.

Fluminense eased past Al Hilal in the quarterfinals last week, recording a 2-1 win. Matheus Martinelli broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, and Marcos Leonardo pulled Al Hilal level in the 51st minute. Hércules, who had replaced Martinelli after the break, scored the first goal for Fluzão in the 70th minute to restore his team's lead.

The Blues met Palmeiras in their quarterfinal match and registered a 2-1 win. Cole Palmer gave them an early lead in the 16th minute, and in-bound midfielder Estêvão equalized for Palmeiras in the 53rd minute. Agustín Giay's own goal in the 83rd minute gave the Blues the decisive lead.

Fluminense vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Tricolor have met English teams 11 times in all competitions, including friendly games. They have five wins and five losses to their name in that period. They have met an English team once in the Club World Cup, suffering a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the 2023 final.

The Blues have met Brazilian teams four times in competitive games, with all meetings taking place in the Club World Cup. They recorded two wins and suffered two losses.

Fluminense are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions. They have kept six clean sheets in that period.

Chelsea have seen conclusive results in their last 15 games in all competitions, recording 12 wins.

The Blues have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in the Club World Cup.

Fluzão have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Fluminense vs Chelsea Prediction

Tricolor have suffered just one loss in the Club World Cup, with that loss registered against Manchester City in the final in 2023. They have failed to score in their last two meetings against English teams and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva will lead the lineup against his former employers here. Juan Pablo Freytes and Matheus Martinelli will serve suspensions due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Thiago Santos and Hércules will likely start as the replacements.

The Blues have won their last three games in the Club World Cup, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, their two defeats in the Club World Cup have been registered against Brazilian teams, including the loss against Flamengo in the group stage.

Moises Caicedo is back from a suspension and should return to the starting XI. Reece James is back in training after being absent against Palmeiras and is in contention to start.

Both teams head into the match in great form and are expected to contest this match closely. Considering English teams' record in the competition, we back the Blues to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Chelsea

Fluminense vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

