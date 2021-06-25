Fluminense vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense are set to play Corinthians at the Estadio Vasco da Gama on Sunday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Fluminense come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Eduardo Barroca's Atletico Goianiense yesterday. A late second-half goal from midfielder Nathan Silva ensured victory for Atletico Goainiense.

Corinthians, on the other hand, beat Umberto Louzer's Sport Recife 2-1 yesterday in the league. An own goal from centre-back Iago Maidana and a second-half goal from former Manchester City and Everton forward Jo sealed the deal for Sylvinho's Corinthians. Colombian striker Santiago Trellez scored the consolation goal for Sport Recife.

Fluminense vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Corinthians hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost nine and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Corinthians beating Fluminense 5-0. Goals from striker Jo, Ecuadorian midfielder Juan Cazares, right-back Fagner, midfielder Mateus Vital and forward Luan Vieira secured the win for Corinthians.

Fluminense form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: L-D-W-D-W

Corinthians form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: W-D-L-D-W

Fluminense vs Corinthians Team News

Fluminense

Fluminense will be without midfielder Hudson, on loan from Sao Paulo, as he is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Roger Machado is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hudson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians

Meanwhile, Corinthians manager Sylvinho will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, left-back Danilo Avelar, forward Ruan and goalkeeper Caique Franca. There are doubts over the availability of winger Leo Natel, forward Luan and Venezuela international Romulo Otero.

Injured: Danilo Avelar, Ruan, Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan

Doubtful: Luan, Romulo Otero, Leo Natel

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe, Lucas Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro, Danilo Barcelos, Yago Felipe, Matheus Martinelli, Kayky, Nene, Gabriel Teixeira, Fred

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio, Fagner, Joao Victor, Gil, Fabio Santos, Gustavo Silva, Gabriel, Victor Cantillo, Vitinho, Jo, Mateus Vital

Fluminense vs Corinthians Prediction

Fluminense are currently 9th in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, five points behind league leaders Red Bull Bragantino. Young forward Kayky, who is set to join Manchester City soon, has impressed, while Fluminense also boast veteran players like former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Nene and Brazil international Fred, who can cause problems to the opposition attack.

Corinthians, on the other hand, are 11th in the league table, six points behind Red Bull Bragantino. They have experienced campaigners in the form of Gil, Fagner and Jo who have all represented Brazil at international level, while Mateus Vital could prove to be crucial as well.

A close game is on the cards, but Corinthians could edge past Fluminense here.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Corinthians

