Fluminense vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense are set to play Gremio at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Fluminense come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Francisco Arce's Cerro Porteno in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Second-half goals from former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Nene and veteran left-back Egidio secured the win for Roger Machado's Fluminense.

Gremio, on the other hand, beat Pablo Marini's LDU Quito 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. A first-half goal from forward Leo Pereira sealed the deal for Luiz Felipe Scolari's Gremio.

Fluminense vs Gremio Head-to-Head

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Gremio hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost seven and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020, with Gremio beating Fluminense 1-0. A first-half goal from attacker Pepe ensured victory for Gremio.

Fluminense form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: W-D-W-L-D

Gremio form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: D-L-L-L-D

Fluminense vs Gremio Team News

Fluminense

Fluminense will be without experienced Paraguayan attacker Raul Bobadilla and midfielder Hudson, with both players nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Brazil international Fred, while centre-back Nino has been included in Brazil's Tokyo Olympics squad. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Roger Machado is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Raul Bobadilla, Hudson

Doubtful: Fred

Suspended: None

Not available: Nino

Gremio

Meanwhile, Gremio manager Luiz Felipe Scolari will be unable to call upon the services of attacker Ferreira, midfielder Thiago Santos, veteran midfielder Maicon, right-back Leonardo Gomes and young winger Elias Manoel. Goalkeeper Brenno and midfielder Matheus Henrique have both been included in the Tokyo Olympics squad and will not be available.

Injured: Maicon, Leonardo Gomes, Elias Manoel, Ferreira, Thiago Santos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Matheus Henrique, Brenno

Fluminense vs Gremio Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Muriel Becker, Lucas Calegari, Manoel, David Braz, Danilo Barcelos, Martinelli, Wellington, Luiz Henrique, Ganso, Nene, Abel Hernandez

Há dois anos, o meia @Nene10 era apresentado no Fluminense! De lá pra cá, 107 jogos, 28 gols e AUUUUU! Uma honra, Guerreiro! 🇭🇺



📸: Lucas Merçon/FFC pic.twitter.com/haNr9Ta8PX — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) July 15, 2021

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gabriel Chapeco, Rafinha, Pedro Geromel, Walter Kannemann, Bruno Cortez, Fernando Henrique, Victor Bobsin, Alisson, Douglas Costa, Leo Pereira, Diego Souza

Fluminense vs Gremio Prediction

Fluminense are 7th in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A table, and have won two of their last five league games. They are eight points behind league leaders Palmeiras.

Gremio, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league table, and have lost three of their last five league games. Despite having talents like Douglas Costa and Pedro Geromel, Gremio have struggled to get going.

Fluminense should be able to win this.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Gremio

