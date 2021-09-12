Fluminense vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the Brasileiro Serie A, Palmeiras play host to Sao Paulo at the Estádio do Maracanã on Monday.

The visitors head into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Juventude and could move into the top half of the table with a win.

Fluminense returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off a resilient Chapecoense side 2-1 away from home.

Marco Aurélio de Oliveira’s side raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 20 minutes of the game through Raúl Bobadilla and Luiz Henrique before Perotti halved the deficit shortly after the hour mark.

Fluminense have now avoided defeat in their last three outings, claiming two wins and one draw, while scoring five goals and conceding two.

With 25 points from 19 games, Monday’s hosts are currently seventh in the Serie A table and will fancy their chances of breaking into the Copa Libertadores places in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo were held to a second draw on the trot last time out when they squared off against Juventude.

Following a drab first half, the second half sparked to life in the 85th minute when Reinaldo broke the deadlock, but Ricardo Bueno restored parity six minutes later.

This followed a 2-2 draw against Fortaleza on home turf in the Copa do Brasil two weeks ago. Following their poor start to the season, Hernan Crespo’s men currently find themselves 15th in the league table.

However, following their recent upturn in form, they could move into the top half of the table with a win on Monday.

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head

The results have been evenly shared in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 15 wins from their previous 41 encounters. The spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions.

Fluminense Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Team News

Fluminense

The hosts will be without the services of Ganso, Fred, Jhon Arias, Gabriel Teixeira and Hudson, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Ganso, Fred, Jhon Arias, Gabriel Teixeira, Hudson

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo

Robert Arboleda, William, Marquinhos, Jonathan Caleri and Welington Santos will all miss the game as they are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Robert Arboleda, William, Marquinhos, Jonathan Caleri, Welington Santos

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Nino, Samuel; Andre, Martinelli; Gabriel Teixeira, Yago, Lucca; Abel Hernández

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tiago Volpi; Daniel Alves, Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo; Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni, Luciano

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Having avoided defeat in their most recent three games, both sides head into Monday’s game in fine form and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

However, we predict the hosts will come away with all three points at the end of this one.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Sao Paulo

