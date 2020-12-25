Fluminense vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2020

Fluminense are set to take on Sao Paulo at the Maracana on Sunday in their latest Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A fixture.
Fluminense come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Atletico Goianiense on Thursday at the Estadio Antonio Accioly. Goals from midfielder Wellington Rato and goalkeeper Jean ensured victory for interim manager Eduardo Souza's Atletico Goianiense. Young attacker Felippe Cardoso scored the consolation goal for Fluminense.
Sao Paulo, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final of Copa do Brasil yesterday to Gremio at the Arena do Gremio. A second-half goal from Brazil international Diego Souza secured the win for Gremio.
Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head
In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fluminense hold the advantage. They have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn eight.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Sao Paulo beating Fluminense 3-1. Goals from young forward Brenner, attacker Luciano and midfielder Vitor Bueno sealed the deal for Sao Paulo. Winger Wellington Silva scored the consolation goal for Fluminense.
Fluminense form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: W-D-W-D-L
Sao Paulo form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: W-W-W-L-W
Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Team News
Fluminense will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Martinelli, who is out with an injury. Other than that there are no injury issues for the home side.
Injured: Martinelli
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Sao Paulo will be without young center-back Walce and midfielder Liziero, who are both injured. Midfielder Tche Tche is suspended.
Injured: Walce, Liziero
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Tche Tche
Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI
Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos Felipe, Igor Juliao, Nino, Luccas Claro, Danilo Barcelos, Michel Araujo, Yuri, Wellington Silva, Nene, Fred, Marcos Paulo
Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tiago Volpi, Juanfran, Robert Arboleda, Bruno Alves, Reinaldo, Dani Alves, Luan Santos, Gabriel Sara, Pablo, Brenner, Igor Gomes
Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Prediction
Fluminense have some experienced players in their ranks, including Brazil international Fred and former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Nene leading the line. They sit seventh in the league table and have been inconsistent in recent months.
Sao Paulo, on the other hand, sit at the top of the league table. Former Barcelona and Paris Sain-Germain right-back Dani Alves has impressed in midfield, with former Atletico Madrid right-back Juanfran also doing well on the right.
Sao Paulo have done well so far and should edge past Fluminense.
Prediction: Fluminense 0-1 Sao Paulo
