Food poisoning outbreak prevented Manchester United from negotiating deal for Liverpool star: Reports

An outbreak of food poisoning at Benfica may have scuppered any chance that Manchester United had of signing Darwin Nunez before he joined for Liverpool, according to reports.

The Athletic have claimed that before the Reds' clash with Benfica in last season's Champions League quarter-final, United officials had arranged a meeting with club president Rui Costa to discuss a deal for the 22-year-old superstar forward. However, the meeting was postponed due to Costa and his family suffering from food poisoning.

Nunez would go on to score twice against Jurgen Klopp's side across both legs of the European tie and netted a total of 34 goals across 41 appearances in all competitions.

Despite United being heavily linked with Nunez earlier in the summer, the Uruguayan international moved to Anfield for a club record fee.

Manchester United are yet to make a signing this summer, with incoming manager Erik ten Hag keen to improve the squad following a desperate Premier League campaign last term.

Darwin Nunez claims he joined Liverpool "to win trophies"

Manchester United's lack of Champions League football was surely a factor in the South American superstar's decision to join the Merseyside club instead.

The youngster couldn't hide his delight at joining the six-time European champions, as he told the club's official website:

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club.

“I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here.

“As I say, I’ve watched quite a lot and it’s a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team.”

Nunez further added:

“When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here,” he said. “You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, ‘Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.’

“That’s one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool."

