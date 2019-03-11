Football 2018/19: 3 overpowering, young superstars

Kylian Mbappe, a teenage World Cup winner, is one of PSG's most critical players.

It is no secret that senior superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the main actor for their respective teams. Many see them as one of the world’s most overpowered players because of their ability to ‘singlehandedly’ carry their team to win matches.

However, several younger stars such as Kylian Mbappe are now emerging to become one of Europe’s best and even also able to do the job as the backbone of their team. Here we will take a look at 3 of the most overpowered youngsters who are becoming more than just an asset for their club.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho, playing for Borussia Dortmund, has been a successful gamble for the German giants.

Jadon Sancho, perhaps, has been Pep Guardiola's biggest regret. When he was still playing for Manchester City, many had already seen the English kid as an exceptional talent. City's President Khaldoon Al Mubarak even mentioned that the superstar would be fast-tracked into the senior setup.

Unfortunately, the 18-year-old never made it to City's first team. Borussia Dortmund, however, was willing to 'gamble' for the player in 2017 and paid a significant €8.7 million to secure Sancho who had no first-team experience.

The German giant's gamble has been a huge success so far as Sancho is turning out to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe. His price rises sharply and has been estimated to hit £100 million figure.

This season, the English talent has scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists for his team in Bundesliga. He was arguably Dortmund's most dangerous player in Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Sadly, his teammates could not capitalize on his smart moves as Dortmund got wrecked by the English side.

