×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Football 2018/19: 3 overpowering, young superstars

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Feature
552   //    11 Mar 2019, 12:40 IST

Kylian Mbappe, a teenage World Cup winner, is one of PSG's most critical players.
Kylian Mbappe, a teenage World Cup winner, is one of PSG's most critical players.

It is no secret that senior superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the main actor for their respective teams. Many see them as one of the world’s most overpowered players because of their ability to ‘singlehandedly’ carry their team to win matches.

However, several younger stars such as Kylian Mbappe are now emerging to become one of Europe’s best and even also able to do the job as the backbone of their team. Here we will take a look at 3 of the most overpowered youngsters who are becoming more than just an asset for their club.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho, playing for Borussia Dortmund, has been a successful gamble for the German giants.
Jadon Sancho, playing for Borussia Dortmund, has been a successful gamble for the German giants.

Jadon Sancho, perhaps, has been Pep Guardiola's biggest regret. When he was still playing for Manchester City, many had already seen the English kid as an exceptional talent. City's President Khaldoon Al Mubarak even mentioned that the superstar would be fast-tracked into the senior setup.

Unfortunately, the 18-year-old never made it to City's first team. Borussia Dortmund, however, was willing to 'gamble' for the player in 2017 and paid a significant €8.7 million to secure Sancho who had no first-team experience.

The German giant's gamble has been a huge success so far as Sancho is turning out to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe. His price rises sharply and has been estimated to hit £100 million figure.

This season, the English talent has scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists for his team in Bundesliga. He was arguably Dortmund's most dangerous player in Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Sadly, his teammates could not capitalize on his smart moves as Dortmund got wrecked by the English side.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 AC Milan Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Kylian Mbappe Jadon Sancho Leisure Reading
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top Tattoos: A football XI of tattooed players
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nomads of club football
RELATED STORY
Which football teams has David Beckham played for?
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 best quotes on Ronaldinho
RELATED STORY
David Beckham: 5 of his lowest points
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-kick takers of the decade
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top five players that managers regretted selling
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 29
15 Mar NIC TOU 11:30 PM Nice vs Toulouse
16 Mar LIL MON 01:15 AM Lille vs Monaco
17 Mar ANG AMI 12:30 AM Angers SCO vs Amiens SC
17 Mar CAE SAI 12:30 AM Caen vs Saint-Étienne
17 Mar GUI DIJ 12:30 AM Guingamp vs Dijon
17 Mar NIM STR 12:30 AM Nîmes vs Strasbourg
17 Mar OLY MON 07:00 PM Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier
17 Mar REI NAN 07:30 PM Reims vs Nantes
17 Mar BOR REN 09:30 PM Bordeaux vs Rennes
18 Mar PSG OLY 01:30 AM PSG vs Olympique Marseille
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us