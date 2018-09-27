Football fans react as Eden Hazard scores amazing solo-goal against Liverpool
Eden Hazard was once again the star as Chelsea came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
The Blues emerged as victors thanks to the brilliance of the Belgian, who scored one of the best goals of his career to seal the win. This was a game that was billed to be exciting due to the all-attacking style of both sides.
And it did not disappoint at all, as both Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri sent out attacking teams, despite resting a few key players. The first half lacked goals, but it was Liverpool who drew first blood after Daniel Sturridge scored with a sublime finish in the 58th minute.
At that point it looked like the Reds would go on to add another, as they began to take the game to Chelsea. But the London club did not lay low and also began to create chances of their own.
The Blues left it rather late, but two goals in the last 11 minutes were enough to seal passage into the next round of the Carabao Cup. Left-back Emerson drew Chelsea level in the 79th minute, before Hazard made it 2-1 with just five minutes to go.
The attacker’s goal turned out to be the winner, but the way it was scored was simply special. Hazard received the ball on the right wing, darted through two Liverpool players, nutmegged a third, before unleashing a fierce shot into the far net.
This will surely go down as one for Hazard’s gallery, and it must have been really painful for the Anfied faithful to lose at such a time of the game.
As usual, football fans across the globe could not resist commenting on the Hazard’s amazing solo goal, as many took to Twitter to shower praises on the Belgian.
