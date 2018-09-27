Football fans react as Eden Hazard scores amazing solo-goal against Liverpool

Eden Hazard scored an amazing solo-goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup

Eden Hazard was once again the star as Chelsea came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Blues emerged as victors thanks to the brilliance of the Belgian, who scored one of the best goals of his career to seal the win. This was a game that was billed to be exciting due to the all-attacking style of both sides.

And it did not disappoint at all, as both Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri sent out attacking teams, despite resting a few key players. The first half lacked goals, but it was Liverpool who drew first blood after Daniel Sturridge scored with a sublime finish in the 58th minute.

At that point it looked like the Reds would go on to add another, as they began to take the game to Chelsea. But the London club did not lay low and also began to create chances of their own.

The Blues left it rather late, but two goals in the last 11 minutes were enough to seal passage into the next round of the Carabao Cup. Left-back Emerson drew Chelsea level in the 79th minute, before Hazard made it 2-1 with just five minutes to go.

The attacker’s goal turned out to be the winner, but the way it was scored was simply special. Hazard received the ball on the right wing, darted through two Liverpool players, nutmegged a third, before unleashing a fierce shot into the far net.

This will surely go down as one for Hazard’s gallery, and it must have been really painful for the Anfied faithful to lose at such a time of the game.

As usual, football fans across the globe could not resist commenting on the Hazard’s amazing solo goal, as many took to Twitter to shower praises on the Belgian.

Here is a compilation of the best tweets:

2012: 'Kagawa is better than Hazard'

2014: 'Mkhitaryan is better than Hazard'

2015: 'Mahrez is better than Hazard'

2016: 'Sanchez is better than Hazard'

2017: 'De Bruyne is better than Hazard'

2018: 'Salah is better than Hazard'



One constant... pic.twitter.com/JcZNWKf9YZ — Chelsea Hooligan™ (@snadguy) September 26, 2018

Interviewer: "Talk us through that goal, Eden."



Hazard: "Kante told me he doesn't want to take a penalty so I had to score." pic.twitter.com/KQH9r4O5Ha — 90min (@90min_Football) September 26, 2018

Disappointed, but it's not the end of the world.



Didn't make the most of the best moments, and then Hazard does that. What are you gonna do, eh? — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard: “N’Golo said to me on the bench he didn’t want to take a penalty, so I had to score one for him.” pic.twitter.com/4N8Ck9FBoK — 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard is playing like he's the best player in England. 🔵 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FPk6RMpiUn — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) September 26, 2018

Hazard to have the season of his life and Chelsea to win the PL.

Ya I will take that over the alternatives — Sadikshya (@Sadikshya_) September 26, 2018

Remember the name..

Eden Hazard🔥🔥🔥

What a player 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VJQdo6z2zX — Ayaz Hazard Ahmed (@Sarrimadness) September 26, 2018

ANFIELD? Just few days ago, Neymar dropped a disasterclass there, but tonight Eden Hazard dropped a Masterclass there... GOAT💙pic.twitter.com/QsxjWoWekd — MSCFC📰 (@SarrifutbolCFC) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard is the best player in the world right since the world cup.



World class goal. World class player. World class performance.



If you disagree, no one cares. pic.twitter.com/wZvJCV47hx — iChelseaTweets (@iChelseaTweets) September 26, 2018

Hazard beat Henderson, Fabinho and Firmino before passing to Azpi, getting the ball back and then going past Keita and Moreno! 5 players + the goalkeeper could not stop Hazard from scoring... 🔥🔥🔥 — Sripad (@falsewinger) September 26, 2018

Biggest myth of the 21st century:



“Hazard isn’t consistent”



Absolute rubbish. He’s had 1 bad game this year & 1 bad season in his career. Meanwhile he just consistently shows up vs the PL’s best. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard is the 3rd best player in the world. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/qflQeikp0g — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) September 26, 2018