Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Football fans react as FIFA responds to absence of Ronaldo and Messi at Best Awards with legal means

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
612   //    02 Oct 2018, 11:08 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reportedly furious that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi refused to attend this year's The Best awards gala in London.

The Royal Festival Hall ceremony saw the world's biggest footballers coming together to celebrate the Best in the game.

The night saw several surprises such as Mo Salah's Puskas award win for the best goal, which left several fans bewildered.

What caught the most attention from fans, however, was the notable absence of two of football's greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Messi had initially accepted the invitation but according to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine was unable to fly to the capital for the ceremony due to personal reasons.

Ronaldo's absence, on the other hand, was due to the fact that Juventus played a game on Sunday night, and have a Serie A game on Wednesday against Bologna, Spanish publication Marca reported.

It may be recalled that Ronaldo also missed the UEFA Best Player awards which were held in August, where ex-Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric was deemed as the Best European Footballer of the Year 2018.

While Ronaldo was in the three-man shortlist for Player of the Year, both the Ballon d'Or winners were named in the FIFPro World XI.

The absence of the two greatest footballers of the century served as a big blow to the football governing body. A representative of FIFA at the gala reportedly said, "They discredit football, and they do not even realize it."

Infantino is reportedly furious with the duo and according to Spanish newspaper AS, the FIFA chief has instructed his lawyers on ways that the body can legally obligate all finalists to attend the event.

The reports have been making the rounds in the football world and fans have since taken to social media to address them:


Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Best Awards Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter goes berserk after finding out Messi voted for...
RELATED STORY
Best FIFA Football Men's awards: Modric ends the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss The Best FIFA Football...
RELATED STORY
4 Controversial moments from The Best FIFA Football...
RELATED STORY
Fans are shocked that both Messi and Ronaldo did not...
RELATED STORY
Who Ronaldo and Messi voted for The Best FIFA Men's...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Men's Player 2018: Who voted for Luka Modric,...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo should not be named The Best FIFA...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have been named...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 candidates to win The Best FIFA Men's Player Award...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us