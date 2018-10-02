Football fans react as FIFA responds to absence of Ronaldo and Messi at Best Awards with legal means

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reportedly furious that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi refused to attend this year's The Best awards gala in London.

The Royal Festival Hall ceremony saw the world's biggest footballers coming together to celebrate the Best in the game.

The night saw several surprises such as Mo Salah's Puskas award win for the best goal, which left several fans bewildered.

What caught the most attention from fans, however, was the notable absence of two of football's greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Messi had initially accepted the invitation but according to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine was unable to fly to the capital for the ceremony due to personal reasons.

Ronaldo's absence, on the other hand, was due to the fact that Juventus played a game on Sunday night, and have a Serie A game on Wednesday against Bologna, Spanish publication Marca reported.

It may be recalled that Ronaldo also missed the UEFA Best Player awards which were held in August, where ex-Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric was deemed as the Best European Footballer of the Year 2018.

While Ronaldo was in the three-man shortlist for Player of the Year, both the Ballon d'Or winners were named in the FIFPro World XI.

The absence of the two greatest footballers of the century served as a big blow to the football governing body. A representative of FIFA at the gala reportedly said, "They discredit football, and they do not even realize it."

Infantino is reportedly furious with the duo and according to Spanish newspaper AS, the FIFA chief has instructed his lawyers on ways that the body can legally obligate all finalists to attend the event.

The reports have been making the rounds in the football world and fans have since taken to social media to address them:

This guy and his corupted award literally showed disrespect to the two greatest this sport has ever seen, and now is angry cause they don't attend his award. It is clear that he wants them so the show can be watched by more people and have bigger audience to generate money. — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) September 30, 2018

Full support to Messi & Ronaldo against the dirty war of infantino's gangs, journalists, and servants. — A.Soliman™ (@lovelydays_) October 1, 2018

You don't stress kings! — Immanuel Ikidde🇳🇬 (@ikidde_) September 30, 2018

That just shows they are bitter loosers. I was also upset by their absence too. — Chris Adede🇰🇪 (@CAdede) October 1, 2018

Wondering what will be the punishment for absence. World XI is the best player at that position regardless of if he shows up at the event. — Miraj (@real_miraj) October 1, 2018

wtf u can't force someone to attend !

its their personal decision to attend or not!! — sangam shrestha (@sangamisback) October 1, 2018

How can the players attend it when they play two days later? Look at our results after these awards, by this pace I'm afraid if any player would be willing to go to London next year. They should arrange it in a week where teams play a single game. — Jamaluddin Kakar. (@iKakar_) September 30, 2018

And to ensure there are no further gaps in the photo shoot when the years best 11 players gather to receive their awards, Infantino has instructed Fifas legal department to seek a way to enshrine attendance by the full list of nominated finalists at the annual ceremony in law. — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) October 1, 2018

Those 2 are under no obligation to show up at those awards. Messi didn't ask or force UEFA to nominate him. That's like me giving you a birthday invite and then getting triggered when you don't show up. Inviting someone to an event doesn't mean they have to show up. It's a choice — Peter (@PPMBARCA) September 30, 2018