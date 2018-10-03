Football fans react as Real Madrid lose to CSKA Moscow in Champions League

Real Madrid lost 1-0 to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League

Real Madrid fell to a frustrating 1-0 away loss in the Champions League to Russian giants CSKA Moscow, on Tuesday night. Los Blancos went into Matchday 2 of the competition looking to make it two wins from two, having easily dispatched AS Roma two weeks ago.

However, an early goal from the Russian side was enough to hand Madrid the first loss in this year’s Champions League. CSKA Moscow started off as the better side and surprisingly went ahead after just two minutes.

Niko Vlasic took advantage of a mix-up in the Madrid defence to slot home the opener – a goal which the Russia side held on to till the end of the game.

The result means that Real Madrid are now winless in their last three games in all competitions. Perhaps since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, this was the first time that Los Blancos truly missed the Portuguese.

Denied of the services of Gareth Bale due to injury to the Welshman, the defending champions went into Tuesday’s game with a three-man attack of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

However, all three players lacked the attacking firepower to get past the CSKA Moscow defense. In a game which was highly tactical, the hosts referred to sit back and defend their early lead, limiting Madrid’s chances of an equaliser.

Not even the late introduction of newly-crowned FIFA Best Player, Luka Modric, could help the club pull level. Currently, the group is wide open, with Roma and Real Madrid both having three points.

Football fans have also been having their say following Real Madrid’s latest loss to CSKA Moscow. Whiles some believe the result could have been different with Ronaldo still at Madrid, others preferred to troll the European champions altogether.

Below are some of the best tweets following the game:

When was the last time Real Madrid lost a group stage game in the Champions League? — Mu. (@TheCristianoGuy) October 2, 2018

The last time Real Madrid failed to score in three consecutive matches was back in the 2006-07 season, and the last time they failed to score in a Champions League match was in April 2016 against Manchester City (30 CL games ago). — Andreas Vou (@AndreasVou89) October 2, 2018

Is it oly United that is not allowed a bad spell or poor run of form because both Barca and Real Madrid are not doing it either but nobody seems to be talking about them. The almighty Real Madrid, the defending champion just lost to CSKA and nobody sees anything wrong with that? — MUFC Guy (@MUFCBest7) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid's 3 consecutive games without a goal.



This is no longer Hala Madrid, this is Haha Madrid 😀😀 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) October 2, 2018

Don't laugh at Real Madrid. We are getting trashed by Spurs tomorrow. — #ValverdeOut (@PlQUECHU) October 2, 2018

And remember some says Real Madrid will get better without @Cristiano ....will get better without an average of 34,5 goals pro season missing. Yeah right!!! https://t.co/U5c2SsdBFh — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) October 2, 2018

CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid



First goal came in at 2', whetting the appetite of bettors around the globe.



FT 1 - 0 😂😭 — Eva (@evaanya__) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid went from the best club in Europe last season to being the biggest joke of this season💀 — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid are struggling big time expect a huge signing in January — auSAMeyang COYG (@smeagol_11) October 2, 2018

Last year Real Madrid:

9 defeats along 10 months of the season



This year Real Madrid:

already 3 defeats after only 2 months of the season — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 2, 2018

3 games without a goal for Real Madrid.



No pressure though Julen, I mean the last guy only won the Champions League 3 times in a row. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) October 2, 2018

From Cristiano

to Mariano.



Real Madrid losing their religion — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 2, 2018

I’m a massive Benzema stan & will always defend him but



0 Goals

0 Assists

1 Shot on target



In last 6 games for Real Madrid’s first choice striker is really embarrassing. — Ryan. (@Rygista) October 2, 2018

“Real Madrid helped Ronaldo”



“Ronaldo can’t do without Modric & Kroos”



“The team played for Ronaldo”



“He cant perform without Real Madrid” pic.twitter.com/fxSuOy060b — JAGS (@EtniesJags) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid three games in a row without scoring. You'd think they'd lost one of the greatest goal scorers in history and not bothered to sign any high profile forwards to try and replace him. But that would be crazy. — Oscar (@Reunewal) October 2, 2018