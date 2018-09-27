Football fans react as Ronaldo is given one-match ban and will be available for Man United return
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus can breathe a huge sigh of relief after UEFA confirmed that the attacker will be available for the club’s Champions League match-day three game against Manchester United.
The Portugal captain was handed a straight red card on his Champions League debut for Juve following a tangle with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.
Ronaldo appeared to have pulled the defender’s hair during an off-the-ball collision, leading to his dismissal. The 33-year-old left the pitch in tears, as he was inconsolable following his first red card in the competition.
Juventus went on to win the game 2-0, but many fans saw the red card as a harsh decision, especially as Ronaldo barely conducted himself in a violent manner. Initial thoughts were that Ronaldo will miss a return to Old Trafford due to a possible two-game suspension.
However, the good news is that the Portuguese will now be able to feature against his former club after being handed only a one-match ban.
A statement from UEFA on Thursday confirmed that Ronaldo will miss just one Champions League game as a result of his suspension in the Valencia encounter.
This means that he will miss Juve’s next Champions League game against Young Boys but will be available to play in the club’s double-header games against Manchester United.
The last time Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford with another club was in 2013 when Real Madrid eliminated the Red Devils at the quarter-final stage.
In that fixture, the Portuguese scored in both the home and away games against his former side to help Los Blancos qualify.
It remains to be seen if his next return will toll the same line or have a different ending.
Meanwhile, the football fans on social media have wasted no time in sharing their thoughts after it was confirmed that Ronaldo will serve just a one-match ban: