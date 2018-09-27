Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Football fans react as Ronaldo is given one-match ban and will be available for Man United return

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
529   //    27 Sep 2018, 19:17 IST

E
Ronaldo's one-match ban means he will be available to play against Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus can breathe a huge sigh of relief after UEFA confirmed that the attacker will be available for the club’s Champions League match-day three game against Manchester United.

The Portugal captain was handed a straight red card on his Champions League debut for Juve following a tangle with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

Ronaldo appeared to have pulled the defender’s hair during an off-the-ball collision, leading to his dismissal. The 33-year-old left the pitch in tears, as he was inconsolable following his first red card in the competition.

Juventus went on to win the game 2-0, but many fans saw the red card as a harsh decision, especially as Ronaldo barely conducted himself in a violent manner. Initial thoughts were that Ronaldo will miss a return to Old Trafford due to a possible two-game suspension.

However, the good news is that the Portuguese will now be able to feature against his former club after being handed only a one-match ban.

A statement from UEFA on Thursday confirmed that Ronaldo will miss just one Champions League game as a result of his suspension in the Valencia encounter.

This means that he will miss Juve’s next Champions League game against Young Boys but will be available to play in the club’s double-header games against Manchester United.

The last time Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford with another club was in 2013 when Real Madrid eliminated the Red Devils at the quarter-final stage.

In that fixture, the Portuguese scored in both the home and away games against his former side to help Los Blancos qualify.

It remains to be seen if his next return will toll the same line or have a different ending.

Meanwhile, the football fans on social media have wasted no time in sharing their thoughts after it was confirmed that Ronaldo will serve just a one-match ban:


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Twiter reactions
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss the Champions League match...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Will he miss a Champions League return...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes of Cristiano Ronaldo's red card...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United did not want Ronaldo back, says Jose...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City get easy...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
Predicting which teams will make it through from each...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off on...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a first-ever...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us