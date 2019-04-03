Football fans support Juventus' Moise Kean on Twitter after he faced racist chants against Cagliari

Cagliari v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus youngster Moise Kean experienced an awful night against Cagliari, although he finished the match as one of the goalscorers. Juventus won the match with an impressive 2-0 scoreline, but the main drama started in the second half when Moise Kean started to celebrate after scoring a goal, as a bunch of away supporters started to abuse the Italian youngster.

After the match, Juventus manager, Allegri backed Keane by saying,

I didn’t hear anything from the stands, as I was focused on the game. You need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not go to provoke people. That, of course, does not mean the idiots in the crowd and the way they reacted should be justified.

As always in life, there are idiots who do stupid things and ruin it for everyone else. I don’t think to talk about it all the time helps. I don’t think halting play helps because not everyone in the stadium did that.

Juventus' defender, Leonardo Bonucci made a few controversial comments as he claimed,

There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50 because Moise shouldn't have celebrated like that and the Curva should not have reacted that way.

We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone.

Yaya Toure also responded to the topic as he stated,

For me, it is the worst scenario you can have in football – your team-mate attacking and saying things like that.

You can imagine how hurt I was when I saw this thing happening. We should do something to move on as soon as possible...We've been talking about it, we want to see things move on and if he is a proper footballer who is Italian and white talking about these things.

50-50'… if he was my team-mate he would feel me for sure. I don't want to go further than that.

Players like Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli also reacted aggressively to Bonucci's comments as the fellow Italian remarked on a social networking site;

And to Bonucci, he's lucky that I wasn't there.

Fans have started to support Kean as we have some Twitter reactions:

If I’m hearing right the actions of Cagliari fans towards Moise Kean absolutely disgraceful. Players should walk off. Racism still prevalent in Italian football. Someone needs to make a stand. #CagliariJuventus — Michael Zappone (@Michael_Zappone) April 2, 2019

His teammate (the one who dismissively pushes him away at the end) and his manager have both chosen to criticise Kean's celebration. Cagliari's president claimed that it wasn't racist, and that white players would receive monkey chants for celebrating too. https://t.co/TgPrtjrysN — Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) April 2, 2019

Juventus’ Moise Kean spends the game getting racially abused on the pitch.



Kean scores and celebrates in front of said racists. That takes balls - he’s 19



His team mate, Bonucci says Kean is partly to blame for racist chanting he RECIEVED.



Bonucci is trash. pic.twitter.com/eRWjnZumhF — 𝙹𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 📺🎙🏃🏾‍♀️🦊 (@JNETTEKWAKYE) April 3, 2019

Monkey Chants all game?



We let them know who runs these streets now pic.twitter.com/7NrZB3UELI — ✯ ✯ ✯ (@KMB9i) April 2, 2019

allegri and juve’s senior officials have shown more support to ronaldo for being accused of rape than the have to moise kean for being racially abused — laura (@lauraw97_) April 3, 2019

A reminder that Leonardo Bonucci celebrated in front of Juventus fans after getting abuse from them.



But according to Bonucci, Moise Kean was wrong and to blame for being racially abused by Cagliari fans because he celebrated in front of them. pic.twitter.com/6HNuQy9ZjP — Mitchell (@Procter__) April 3, 2019

So Leonardo Bonucci said that Moise Kean was half to blame for racist abuse he received b/c he provoked fans after a goal?



Embarrassing. 1st off Bonucci himself has provoked fans after a goal, but more importantly racism is NEVER something to be rationalized. Awful from Bonucci. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) April 3, 2019

SAY NO TO RACISM Ads Featuring Moise Kean and Raheem Sterling

We Are All Human! All Support Is Massively Appreciated ❤️#SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/GC8ZDxqsP0 — Wavy (@DesignLikeWavy) April 3, 2019

Paul Pogba and Memphis Depay add their support to Moise Kean after he was racially abused. 💪



Seriously questionable statements from both Bonucci and Allegri on this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vRjQ8dCfxL — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 3, 2019

Messi celebrates in front of Madrid fans...Messi is GOAT



Moise Kean celebrates in front of Cagliari fans....Moise Kean is PROVOCATIVE

I'm very happy how @sterling7 handled this situation.

Allegri and Bonucci could have done better #fuckracism #endracism # pic.twitter.com/Jp1ZGEoOOq — GOdDY (@FredYawKyei) April 3, 2019

19 year old Juventus player takes this stance after scoring a goal after being racially abused all game.



Moise Kean respect to you.

We stand with you

2019.....

pic.twitter.com/klgVEX9L4C — gunner-gal26 (@gunner_x49) April 3, 2019

I see nothing wrong the celebration by Moise Kean. Didn't Mbappe do the same thing at Old Trafford? Allegri and Bonucci are being too hypercritical on the teenager. pic.twitter.com/B8SagAryDy — Owuraku Ampofo (@Owurakuuu_) April 3, 2019

