Football fans support Juventus' Moise Kean on Twitter after he faced racist chants against Cagliari
Juventus youngster Moise Kean experienced an awful night against Cagliari, although he finished the match as one of the goalscorers. Juventus won the match with an impressive 2-0 scoreline, but the main drama started in the second half when Moise Kean started to celebrate after scoring a goal, as a bunch of away supporters started to abuse the Italian youngster.
After the match, Juventus manager, Allegri backed Keane by saying,
I didn’t hear anything from the stands, as I was focused on the game. You need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not go to provoke people. That, of course, does not mean the idiots in the crowd and the way they reacted should be justified.
As always in life, there are idiots who do stupid things and ruin it for everyone else. I don’t think to talk about it all the time helps. I don’t think halting play helps because not everyone in the stadium did that.
Juventus' defender, Leonardo Bonucci made a few controversial comments as he claimed,
There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50 because Moise shouldn't have celebrated like that and the Curva should not have reacted that way.
We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone.
Yaya Toure also responded to the topic as he stated,
For me, it is the worst scenario you can have in football – your team-mate attacking and saying things like that.
You can imagine how hurt I was when I saw this thing happening. We should do something to move on as soon as possible...We've been talking about it, we want to see things move on and if he is a proper footballer who is Italian and white talking about these things.
50-50'… if he was my team-mate he would feel me for sure. I don't want to go further than that.
Players like Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli also reacted aggressively to Bonucci's comments as the fellow Italian remarked on a social networking site;
And to Bonucci, he's lucky that I wasn't there.
Fans have started to support Kean as we have some Twitter reactions: