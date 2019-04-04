×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Football games this weekend – Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus and more

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Preview
133   //    04 Apr 2019, 13:42 IST

Barcelona play Atletico at the weekend
Barcelona play Atletico at the weekend

Saturday, 6th of April, 2019

Premier League

Southampton vs Liverpool (00:30 IST)

Bournemouth vs Burnley (19:30 IST)

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City (19:30 IST)

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace (19:30 IST)


FA CUP

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion (22:00 IST)


La Liga

Advertisement

Girona vs Espanyol (16:30 IST)

Real Madrid vs Eibar (19:45 IST)

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia (22:00 IST)


Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig (19:00 IST)

FC Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt (19:00 IST)

Hertha Berlin vs Fortuna Dusseldorf (19:00 IST)

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Nurnberg (19:00 IST)

Wolfsburg vs Hannover (19:00 IST)

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund (22:00 IST)


Serie A

Parma vs Torino (18:30 IST)

Juventus vs AC Milan (21:30 IST)


Ligue 1

Bordeaux vs Olympique de Marseille (00:15 IST)

Olympique Lyon vs Dijon (20:30 IST)

Amiens vs Saint-Etienne (23:30 IST)

Angers vs Stade Rennais (23:30 IST)

Guingamp vs AS Monaco (23:30 IST)

Nimes vs Caen (23:30 IST)

 

Major League Soccer (Select Fixtures)

Vancouver vs LA Galaxy (07:30 IST)

Sunday, 7th April, 2019

English Premier League

Everton vs Arsenal (18:35 IST)


FA Cup

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:30 IST)


La Liga

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (00:15 IST)

Deportivo Alaves vs Leganes (15:30 IST)

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao (17:30 IST)

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla (19:45 IST)

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad (22:00 IST)

Levante vs Huesca (22:00 IST)


Bundesliga

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim (19:00 IST)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen (21:30 IST)

 

Serie A

Sampdoria vs AS Roma (Midnight IST)

Fiorentina vs Frosinone (16:00 IST)

Cagliari vs SPAL (18:30 IST)

Udinese vs Empoli (18:30 IST)

Inter Milan vs Atalanta (21:30 IST)

Lazio vs Sassuolo (21:30 IST)

 

Ligue 1

Stade de Reims vs Lille (18:30 IST)

Toulouse vs FC Nantes (18:30 IST)

OGC Nice vs Montpellier (20:30 IST)

 

Major League Soccer

D.C. United vs Los Angeles FC (00:30 IST)

The first set of matches after the international break lived up to its expectations with several enthralling games. However, the action is set to heat up with a plethora of crunch clashes this weekend too.

The biggest game of the weekend sees Bayern Munich lock horns with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The former has recovered from their poor start to make a fist of the title challenge. However, an untimely draw at the weekend left the Bavarians a couple of points adrift of Dortmund. Lucien Favre’s men, meanwhile, would want to rise to the occasion as they look to end their more illustrious rivals’ monopoly on the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich lock horns with Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich lock horns with Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen too go head to head at the weekend, with the latter looking to make a late surge into the top four.

Can Messi make the difference again?
Can Messi make the difference again?

The other clutch title-deciding match of the weekend features FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana's shock stalemate against Villarreal coupled with the Los Rojiblancos’ victory over Girona trimmed Barcelona’s lead at the top to eight points. Thus, a win for Diego Simeone’s men at the Camp Nou has the potential to throw a spanner in the hosts’ works.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, would be seething from their mid-week defeat and would want to give a better account of themselves when they take the field against Eibar on Saturday.

The Premier League starts off on Friday with Liverpool clashing swords with Southampton at St. Mary’s. The Reds were catapulted at the top of the table by Manchester City after the latter’s 2-0 triumph over Cardiff. Hence, they would want to restore their advantage and apply pressure on the Cityzens, especially with the latter embroiled in an FA Cup semi-final at the weekend against Brighton at Wembley.

Liverpool’s Merseyside neighbors, Everton gear up to host Arsenal as the Gunners hope to reclaim 3rd place from Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have been in good home form recently but the test away to Goodison Park could well end up defining their season and their future in next year’s UEFA Champions League. 

In the Serie A, AC Milan will go toe to toe with Juventus as the former primes itself to consolidate 4th spot. The Rossoneri arrive into the game on the back of a draw whereas the Old Lady got the better of Cagliari in a controversial encounter. 

In another part of the world, namely the North American continent, Vancouver get ready to welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ s LA Galaxy on Friday night. In addition, Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United battle with Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah Pep Guardiola Wembley Stadium
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Best Football Teams in Europe by League Goals Scored this season
RELATED STORY
Europe's 5 best attacking trios this season
RELATED STORY
Best Football Player in the World in the 2017-18 Season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top Tier Football: 5 thrilling matches to look forward to this weekend
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Bayern, Dortmund, Man City and Liverpool fighting for titles - the state of play in Europe's top five leagues
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona star open to leaving Camp Nou to join Liverpool, Real Madrid contact Spurs for superstar and more - January 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of another club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us