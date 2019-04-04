Football games this weekend – Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus and more

Barcelona play Atletico at the weekend

Saturday, 6th of April, 2019

Premier League

Southampton vs Liverpool (00:30 IST)

Bournemouth vs Burnley (19:30 IST)

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City (19:30 IST)

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace (19:30 IST)

FA CUP

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion (22:00 IST)

La Liga

Girona vs Espanyol (16:30 IST)

Real Madrid vs Eibar (19:45 IST)

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia (22:00 IST)

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig (19:00 IST)

FC Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt (19:00 IST)

Hertha Berlin vs Fortuna Dusseldorf (19:00 IST)

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Nurnberg (19:00 IST)

Wolfsburg vs Hannover (19:00 IST)

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund (22:00 IST)

Serie A

Parma vs Torino (18:30 IST)

Juventus vs AC Milan (21:30 IST)

Ligue 1

Bordeaux vs Olympique de Marseille (00:15 IST)

Olympique Lyon vs Dijon (20:30 IST)

Amiens vs Saint-Etienne (23:30 IST)

Angers vs Stade Rennais (23:30 IST)

Guingamp vs AS Monaco (23:30 IST)

Nimes vs Caen (23:30 IST)

Major League Soccer (Select Fixtures)

Vancouver vs LA Galaxy (07:30 IST)

Sunday, 7th April, 2019

English Premier League

Everton vs Arsenal (18:35 IST)

FA Cup

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:30 IST)

La Liga

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (00:15 IST)

Deportivo Alaves vs Leganes (15:30 IST)

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao (17:30 IST)

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla (19:45 IST)

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad (22:00 IST)

Levante vs Huesca (22:00 IST)

Bundesliga

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim (19:00 IST)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen (21:30 IST)

Serie A

Sampdoria vs AS Roma (Midnight IST)

Fiorentina vs Frosinone (16:00 IST)

Cagliari vs SPAL (18:30 IST)

Udinese vs Empoli (18:30 IST)

Inter Milan vs Atalanta (21:30 IST)

Lazio vs Sassuolo (21:30 IST)

Ligue 1

Stade de Reims vs Lille (18:30 IST)

Toulouse vs FC Nantes (18:30 IST)

OGC Nice vs Montpellier (20:30 IST)

Major League Soccer

D.C. United vs Los Angeles FC (00:30 IST)

The first set of matches after the international break lived up to its expectations with several enthralling games. However, the action is set to heat up with a plethora of crunch clashes this weekend too.

The biggest game of the weekend sees Bayern Munich lock horns with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The former has recovered from their poor start to make a fist of the title challenge. However, an untimely draw at the weekend left the Bavarians a couple of points adrift of Dortmund. Lucien Favre’s men, meanwhile, would want to rise to the occasion as they look to end their more illustrious rivals’ monopoly on the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich lock horns with Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen too go head to head at the weekend, with the latter looking to make a late surge into the top four.

Can Messi make the difference again?

The other clutch title-deciding match of the weekend features FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana's shock stalemate against Villarreal coupled with the Los Rojiblancos’ victory over Girona trimmed Barcelona’s lead at the top to eight points. Thus, a win for Diego Simeone’s men at the Camp Nou has the potential to throw a spanner in the hosts’ works.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, would be seething from their mid-week defeat and would want to give a better account of themselves when they take the field against Eibar on Saturday.

The Premier League starts off on Friday with Liverpool clashing swords with Southampton at St. Mary’s. The Reds were catapulted at the top of the table by Manchester City after the latter’s 2-0 triumph over Cardiff. Hence, they would want to restore their advantage and apply pressure on the Cityzens, especially with the latter embroiled in an FA Cup semi-final at the weekend against Brighton at Wembley.

Liverpool’s Merseyside neighbors, Everton gear up to host Arsenal as the Gunners hope to reclaim 3rd place from Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have been in good home form recently but the test away to Goodison Park could well end up defining their season and their future in next year’s UEFA Champions League.

In the Serie A, AC Milan will go toe to toe with Juventus as the former primes itself to consolidate 4th spot. The Rossoneri arrive into the game on the back of a draw whereas the Old Lady got the better of Cagliari in a controversial encounter.

In another part of the world, namely the North American continent, Vancouver get ready to welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ s LA Galaxy on Friday night. In addition, Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United battle with Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

