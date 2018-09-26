EFL Cup: Liverpool's probable line-up against Chelsea

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League this season with a 100 percent winning record, as they won all of their opening six Premier League games for the first time in their history. They also beat PSG in their opening Champions League group stages fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's troops will host Chelsea for a EFL Cup game next, and Klopp will be looking forward to going past the third round of the competition for the first time since his arrival.

We are lining up for an interesting match, and here's a probable Liverpool XI to start against Chelsea.

Goalkeeper

Simon Mignolet

Simon Mignolet:

Liverpool's new stopper, Alisson started his Anfield career remarkably and is already leading the race for Premier League Golden Glove with four clean sheets. However, the Brazillian will be rested for the game against Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp confirmed Simon Mignolet will start his first game of the season against the Blues.

Defenders

Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The young Englishmen is growing rapidly and is already among the best full-backs in the league. He started all the games this season and is likely to retain his position for the match.

Andy Robertson: The Scottish international is a key part of Liverpool's team and is among the first names on the team-sheet. His role is important in both the Reds' attacking and defensive plays.

Joel Matip: The Cameroonian international scored his first goal of the season last weekend against Southampton, and is likely to start the game ahead of injured Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez: The 21-year old has been a revelation this season, and transformed Liverpool's troublesome defence into the league's best alongside Virgil van Dijk.

He has completed 64% of his tackles this season and made 22 clearances.

Midfielders

James Milner

Jordan Henderson: Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner have started in the vast majority of games for the Reds this season, and are the contenders for a rest. Skipper Jordan Henderson is likely to start the game in their absence.

Naby Keita: Steven Gerrard's successor of Liverpool's no.8 jersey, Naby Keita started his career at Anfield brilliantly, and has already became a favorite amongst the Liverpool supporters. He constantly causes problems for opponents with his mesmerizing dribbling and passing skills, and contributes heavily in defence as well.

Fabinho: The former Monaco man has managed to play only a single minute of competitive football for Liverpool since his arrival in the summer. But his wait could be over in Liverpool's next match and we might see the Reds' new no.3 in action against Chelsea.

Attackers

Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri: The former Stoke City attacker joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window, and has started just once for the Reds. However, Jurgen Klopp might look to rotate his side for the cup fixture and make the Swiss international start in place of Sadio Mane.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian is looking a bit rusty this season, and is not playing as well as last season. Nevertheless, he is still a threat and will give the Blues' defence a difficult time.

Daniel Sturridge: The Englishmen has suffered quite a few injuries in the past few seasons, however, he could be among the best strikers in the world if he managed to keep himself fit.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp claimed he is in the best shape of his career and he could get his chance to show his abilities against his former club, Chelsea.