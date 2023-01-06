"Football players aren't robots" - Ten Hag admits he 'can't force' Manchester United star to make early return into line-up

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he can't force an early return to the first-team upon Jadon Sancho.

The English attacker has been absent from the Red Devils' matchday squad since early November as he has been undergoing individual training in the Netherlands.

Sancho, 22, has been participating in a physical and mental well-being program to try and get himself back into form.

He has returned to Carrington following the course, but Ten Hag stressed that he wouldn't push for Sancho to return too early.

The Manchester United boss said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Football players aren't robots. He is back in Carrington and that shows he is making progress and he is ready for the next step"

He added:

"I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible. But some processes you can't force - and this is one of them".

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million, and he arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation as one of Europe's hottest attacking prospects.

He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for BvB, playing alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

However, he has failed to replicate the form that saw him lauded during his time at Signal Iduna Park.

The English forward has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

Manchester United fans are hopeful that his time away will help him rediscover the form that had many believing he was going to be a phenomenal hit at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag believes Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can become prolific goalscorers

Ten Hag on the attacking duo.

Ten Hag has tasked Rashford and Martial with becoming more potent in front of goal as the Red Devils target a top-four finish this season.

Rashford has been in fine form, netting 12 goals in 23 appearances across competitions, while Martial has bagged five goals in 11 games.

Ten Hag has stressed that if the attacking duo stay focused that they can become prolific goalscorers.

He spoke ahead of United's FA Cup third-round clash with Everton on Friday, January 6 (via Manchester Evening News)

"I think a player like Marcus but others in our squad - Anthony Martial is the same - when they stay in the game, mentally, focused, 100% concentration, they always have the skills and only need one moment, one moment to change the game in a positive way."

He added:

"If he develops that skill he will score more goals and contribute to a successful season."

Ten Hag has overseen an impressive run of form for the Red Devils, which has seen them lose just once in 16 fixtures across competitions.

Rashford and Martial's form may be key to their hopes of a top-four finish. Manchester United are currently fourth in the league table.

