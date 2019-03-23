×
Football: Ranking the top 5 strikers in the world this season

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Feature
127   //    23 Mar 2019, 16:32 IST

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona.
Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona.

Strikers draw the most attention in world football nowadays, besides wingers, due to their ability to carry their teams to victory. Goals, arguably, are the only stats that count in football nowadays and, these forwards' main task is to do just that.

They are the backbones for their club and they mostly dictate the number of goals a team could earn in a season. Chelsea and Inter have become proof of how important a striker is for the productivity of a team.

Both teams have struggled to find reliable strikers this season. Hence, their overall productivity in their respective league is significantly lower than other clubs which have reliable forwards such as Arsenal for Chelsea and Atalanta in Inter's case.

Now as the season nearing to its end, we have witnessed so many wonderful performances from the best forwards. Without further ado, let's take a look at top 5 strikers in the world this season based on goal involvements.

#5 Fabio Quagliarella

Quagliarella has outshined everyone in the Serie A.
Quagliarella has outshined everyone in the Serie A.

Old but gold, the Italian striker has shocked everyone with his exceptional productivity this season. Despite playing for 7th placed Sampdoria, Quagliarella has outshined other Serie A prominent strikers who play for the big boys including Cristiano Ronaldo and Dries Mertens.

The former Juventus striker has currently sat on top of the Serie A goalscoring chart deservedly. He has been involved in 28 goals so far, scoring 21 times and providing a considerable 7 assists for his team. He could be one of Juventus's biggest regret due to Mario Mandzukic's minimal goal involvements this season.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been sensational throughout this season with Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappe has been sensational throughout this season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite known predominantly as a winger, the French sensation has played mostly as a forward this season due to Edinson Cavani's injuries. Fortunately, Mbappe has slotted in perfectly and could maintain his unquestionable sharpness despite not playing on the flank.

He has been scoring for fun in the French top tier and became PSG's best player in the Champions League. Mbappe has involved in 28 goals with just 20 appearances as a forward this season. He even outshined Cavani who has only engaged in 27 goals despite Mbappe having a considerably fewer minute as a striker than the Uruguayan.

#3 Luiz Suarez

Suarez is La Liga's second top scorer currently.
Suarez is La Liga's second top scorer currently.

Luiz Suarez has been criticized this season due to his inconsistency in productivity. The Uruguayan had experienced a goal drought between mid-January until mid-February but has started to produce goals again recently.

Nevertheless, he is still one of the best strikers in the world as he has directly engaged in 30 goals in all competitions and become La Liga second top scorer behind Lionel Messi. He has been on goalscoring frenzy and scored 5 goals plus 2 assists in his last 6 matches.

#2 Sergio Aguero

Aguero's scoring has been deadly; He's been involved in 30 goals so far.
Aguero's scoring has been deadly; He's been involved in 30 goals so far.

Everybody knows that Sergio Aguero is one of the deadliest when it comes to scoring. Even though Manchester City bought him for a massive 40 million in 2011, he is undoubtedly worth every penny as he regularly listed at Premier League top goalscorer chart.

Now he is also lucky enough to have assist masters such as David Silva and Leroy Sane alongside him. At 29 years of age, he is still unstoppable and has amassed 11 goals in his last 10 appearances for the club. This season he has topped the league goalscoring chart and involved in 30 goals in all competitions.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has engaged in a massive 35 goals and holds top position with Lionel Messi.
Lewandowski has engaged in a massive 35 goals and holds top position with Lionel Messi.

Although Bayern Munchen have been knocked out from the Champions League, Lewandowski has still left a considerable impact as he still stands as the temporary joint top scorer with Lionel Messi at the competition. This stat alone already serves as a testament to his lethal goalscoring prowess.

He has arguably been the most successful free transfer ever in modern football due to his outstanding impact at Bayern Munchen since joined from Borussia Dortmund for nothing in 2014. He has engaged in a massive 35 goals in all competitions and deservedly topped this list.

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
