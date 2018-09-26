Football's Individual Awards: An exercise in vainglory and futility

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

FIFA's "Best" awards have been awarded and we have a new best Men’s player. While Marta has won the Women’s award before (5 times), Luka Modric has broken the dominance of Ronaldo and Messi finally. His win comes on the back of his UEFA Best Player award and with Ballon d'Or (given by French Press) scheduled for December, we are well into the season of awards.

For some, it marks an end of an era, a 10-year duopoly of Messi and Ronaldo. But much like the namesake WWE showdown between The Undertaker and Triple HHH, it is more an advertising gimmick than an actual epochal change.

Among other foibles of the night of decadence was the fact that Mohamed Salah was declared the third best player in World but could not pass muster for the best 11 of the World team. The Puskas Award for the best goal was awarded to Salah, another criminal dispensation when you consider the other contenders. Clearly, the Liverpool fans and keyboard warriors took the war to the poll.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes decried foul play when Modric won the UEFA best player award and there was a conspicuous absence of the player at the ceremony.

For the FIFA ceremony, both Messi and Ronaldo were missing.

It’s a team game

The game of football has dynamic equations with variables, technical, tactical, psychological and physical. More important than all of them is the cohesion or the collective identity of eleven individuals. It is not about one man.

The sheer vanity of the ceremony is an exercise of worshipping the culture of commerce and individualism. In fact, it is not even that because if the list of three best players the World does not include Messi then footballing talent and performance is not the bedrock of such accreditation.

In the age of celebrity player and social media superstar, the game is often an afterthought. All the razzmatazz, all the glitz and glamour, all the sash and flash, all the splendour and grandeur cannot redeem the epistemic invalidity of the sole crusader when it is the team that wins together.

Every match is a trade-off between attack and defence. Even for a good counter-attacking team, they require a defensive stronghold. For possession-based play, you need pressing from the front, with attackers become first defenders. There are so many interdependent factors that no one factor can overwhelm the entire web of events in a football match.

The dominant side was the perfect example of a harmonious collective where the individual asserted the common trait and objective. It was Barcelona without Messi and Real Madrid without Ronaldo that dominated World football and changed the modern football textbook.

The German side that humbled Messi's Argentina in 2010 was brushed aside by the aggregated strength of the Spanish team.

