“Football of today is more about a team than individuals” – Thibaut Courtois warns PSG ahead of Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois has sounded a warning to Los Blancos' round-of-16 opponents PSG. Both sides go head-to-head next month as the Champions League resumes in the knockout stages.

Real Madrid are considered a strong matchup for the upcoming tie against the Parisians, and the Belgian keeper believes Los Blancos have what it takes to beat PSG. In an interview with Diario AS, the Belgian stressed how important team work would be in the tie and warned the French side to not get carried away with star names, saying:

“PSG have great players like Messi, Mbappe, Neymar…but it’s more than that. It’s a complete block.

“They have talent in all the lines, but football of today is more about a team than individuals because if you have fear, there can be complications.

“It’s true that a talented player can score a goal out of nothing, but one has to worry more about stopping their merits as a team.”

Football España @footballespana_ Courtois on PSG:



"They have talent through all the lines, but football of today is more about a team than individuals." Courtois on PSG: "They have talent through all the lines, but football of today is more about a team than individuals." https://t.co/HURF8KFCOh

The Real Madrid goalkeeper can trust his team after their consistent performances this season. Los Blancos have had a brilliant season and will hope to continue by progressing to the next stage of the Champions League.

PSG will, however, hope to prove to the Spanish giants that their expensively assembled team is more than a mere collection of mercenaries. The club will hope that their star players can find their best form together and lead PSG to a long-awaited Champions League crown.

Could Sergio Ramos feature in PSG's clash against Real Madrid?

Could Pochettino start Sergio Ramos against Real Madrid?

While Mauricio Pochettino could potentially pair Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe against Los Blancos, could he place Sergio Ramos in the starting lineup instead?

Ramos is finally fit and looks to have already found good form, having scored a goal against Reims. The star has been an important defender for Real Madrid over the years and Pochettino could potentially use his knowledge of the club's tactics. Ramos is also popular for being a big-game player who is capable of changing the tides in his team's favor.

B/R Football @brfootball Sergio Ramos gets his first goal for PSG Sergio Ramos gets his first goal for PSG ✨ https://t.co/K3UyK0q07H

However, this will be the first time the star could face his former side. Will Ramos crumble under the pressure from the boos of opposing fans at the Santiago Bernabeu? Or will he be the reason the Parisians pull through to the next round?

Also Read Article Continues below

If the former Los Blancos star takes to the pitch against his former teammates, it could go any way for PSG. Pochettino may choose to remain cautious and end up pairing his other two centre-halves instead.

Edited by Ashwin