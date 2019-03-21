Football: Top 10 midfielders in the world right now

Paul Pogba

We are reaching the business end of the 2018/19 season of football and like every other season, we have witnessed brilliant football all around the world. In football, every position is important, but the midfield governs a team's performance.

The midfielders breakdown opposition play by making timely interceptions, they dictate the proceedings in the middle and they also create goalscoring opportunities. The midfielders also tend to do the dirty work for the team, so that their attackers can do the damage upfield.

It was pretty difficult to pick out the top 10 midfielders in the world at the moment, as there have been a number of brilliant performances in the middle of the park. Before beginning with the slideshow, here are the midfielders who just missed out from this list.

Honorable mentions: Thiago Alcantara ( Bayern Munich), Casemiro ( Real Madrid), Luka Modric ( Real Madrid), Thomas Partey ( Atletico Madrid), Miralem Pjanic ( Juventus), Piotr Zielinski ( Napoli), Marco Verrati ( Paris Saint-Germain), Lucas Torreira ( Arsenal).

All the above players were considered, but they just didn't cut into the top 10 in the world according to me. This list is purely based on performances this season and not on reputation.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 midfielders in the world at the moment:

#10 N'Golo Kante:

In spite of being played out of position, Kante has been brilliant for Chelsea FC.

Kante has played most of this season in the right midfielder position as Sarri prefers Jorginho as the deep-lying playmaker. In spite of being played out of position, the Frenchman has been absolutely brilliant for Chelsea. Kante has been running the show for the Blues, while Jorginho has faltered in his preferred role.

Kante has adjusted his game perfectly and he has scored 3 goals and assisted 4, which is not bad for a natural defensive midfielder. If Sarri would have played Kante in his preferred role, he might have the best in the world again, but Sarri clearly doesn't see Kante as his defensive midfielder.

#9 Axel Witsel:

Witsel can be considered the best signing of the summer.

Witsel signed for Borussia Dortmund this summer and what a signing the Belgian has been. He can be considered as the best signing of the summer this season. The Belgian has completely transformed Dortmund's midfield and has been running the show for BVB in the middle of the field.

Witsel has been a pivotal part of Dortmund's title challenge this season. His timely interceptions and tackles have instigated many Dortmund counterattacks. The Belgian has won 71 percent of his tackles this year and has scored 3 goals.

