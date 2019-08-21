Football Transfer News: Daniel Sturridge signs for Trabzonspor

Daniel Sturridge has signed for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, the club have announced on their official website.

The Englishman has made the move abroad for the first time in his career and has signed a three-year deal with the Turkish outfit.

Sturridge ended his six-year association with Liverpool this summer and departed the club upon the expiry of his contract.

His Liverpool career was marred by injuries but the former Chelsea man is a natural goalscorer, registering 68 goals and 26 assists in 160 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

The Englishman hit the ground running immediately upon signing for the Merseyside giants in 2013 and formed a deadly combination with Luis Suarez, as Liverpool came agonizingly close to the Premier League title in 2014.

Despite his outrageous technical ability, injuries restricted the 29-year-old to sporadic appearances for Liverpool and the emergence of Harry Kane in recent seasons has seen him lose his spot in the national team.

As Liverpool registered a staggering 97 points in the league and won the Champions League for the sixth time in their history, Sturridge made useful contributions despite being behind the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane in the pecking order.

The former England international was an unused substitute as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid to clinch the Champions League trophy, the second time he has won club football's biggest prize.

Sturridge has signed a three-year deal with Trabzonspor despite interest from other clubs and the Englishman will be hoping to stay fit for prolonged periods to showcase his ability.

Sturridge's decision to overturned advances for a handful of clubs across Europe in favor of Trabzonspor is a massive boost for the Turkish club as they aim to mount a title challenge this season.