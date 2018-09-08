Football Transfer news: Juve & Inter battle for Fiorentina Winger with asking price of €70 million, Bayern rejected €10m PSG offer for its Midfielder and more news

Introduction

It was a busy day with substantial news coming in regarding potential January transfer of a Fiorentina winger and a failed bid for Bayern’s midfielder. Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho continue to hog the limelight, and there is news on that front too.

Let us get into the detail.

#1. Red Devils management to replace Mourinho with Nuno Espirito Santo

Manchester United have shortlisted Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, as a replacement for Jose Mourinho. The management at Manchester United is not happy with the poor show in the Premier League. They do not approve of Jose’s tactics.

Few players have also complained about Jose’s behavior which has been noted by the management.

#2. Spanish club in talks with Paul Pogba

Mundo Deportivo has reported that the Spanish giant, Barcelona wanted to hire Paul Pogba during the summer transfer window. The deal could not move beyond a certain point, but they are still hopeful of getting Pogba in the winter transfer window. Manchester United just want Milinkovic-Savic as his replacement.

Pogba is a great admirer of Messi and wants to play with him.

#3. Bayern rejected €10m PSG offer for Sanches

The sports website Le10Sport reported that Paris Saint-Germain offered Renato Sanches €10 million (£9m/$12m) along with €10m in bonus, during the last week of summer transfers. His club Bayern did not accept the offer, and hence the deal fell through.

Sanches is back to playing with Bayern as a midfielder.

#4. Juventus & Inter Milan pursue Federico Chiesa

A Turin-based newspaper, Tuttosport has reported that Inter Milan and Juventus are keeping a close eye on Federico Chiesa. Both want to hire him. There is a strong feeling that he will be hired in January with an asking price of €70 million (£63m/$81.3m).

They have inducted Chiesa into the national team which has made him a hot prospect in the next 12 months.