Football was no longer 'high on agenda' at Manchester United, says Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera

What’s the story?

Ander Herrera in his recent interview with French media outlet So Foot, revealed that he was extremely happy at Manchester United but there were instances when he felt that football was not the most important thing for the Red Devils.

In case you didn’t know…

Herrera left Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer window. The Spanish international signed a five-year contract with PSG that would keep him at the Parc des Princes till 2024.

The heart of the matter

Ander Herrera spoke about Manchester United in a recent interview where he said that The Red Devils made him feel that their primary concern was not football. He complained that he could not feel the dedication to thrive during his time at Old Trafford. The Spaniard said:

"To be honest, I was incredibly happy in Manchester, but at the club, there were moments when I felt that football wasn't the important thing. I don't know... but football didn't seem to be high on the agenda at United. I don't want to start comparing clubs, all I know is that here [in Paris], I feel like I am breathing football everywhere I go and I really like that."

Elaborating on his statement, he went on to explain that PSG may seem like a club that only splashes cash, but all they think about is football. He claims that everyone involved with the club are solely dedicated to the cause and it reflects their passion for the game.

"I can't speak about what PSG was like in seasons gone by because I wasn't there but since I came here, what I see is a club that thinks solely, exclusively about football. And I say that sincerely because at times, looking from the outside, PSG might seems to have a glamorous side which some people might find irritating. But he we work hard, train, sweat! When I get to the training ground, the physio, the podiatrist and the fitness trainer are already there and ready to start work... that's what it's all about - football, football, football."

What's next?

The Red Devils take on Brighton tomorrow whereas the French champions play away to Brest.