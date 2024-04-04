"For €50million I would bring him" - Barcelona star Joao Felix asks club to sign Manchester City star in the summer

Portugal international Joao Felix has claimed that Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is keen on a move to Barcelona according to Mirror.

Felix, who currently plays for Barca on loan from Athletico Madrid, is a teammate of Silva in the Portugal national team.

The Barca forward revealed that he has been in communication with Silva, and the 29-year-old midfielder has asked him about life at Camp Nou.

Silva has been the subject of transfer interest from Barca for a couple of seasons. Despite signing a new deal with Manchester City untill 2026, reports suggest that there's a clause in his contract that only Barcelona can trigger according to Mirror.

Meanwhile, speaking about Silva's interest in joining Barca, via an interview with Spanish outlet Jijantes, Felix said:

"His sister-in-law is here, he's asked me about how things are the weather and tax issues I told him it's all right for him to come.

He continued:

"If I were Deco (Barcelona's sporting director) I would sign Bernardo Silva without a doubt," Felix explained.

"Have you seen him play? He's even better as a person. He's from Cancelo's generation. Now players last until they are 35-36 years years old. [But] I don't think Man City will take it easy."

Felix went further to reveal that Silva would love to inherit the number 10 shirt previously worn by club icon Lionel Messi. He said,

"For €50million (£42.8m) I would bring him, and for €60-70 million (£51.4m-£60million) he's worth it. He would like to wear the number 10. It's a very important number the club, you can give it to just anyone you have to be careful. It's my favorite number but I've never worn it."

How has Bernardo Silva performed for Manchester City this season?

The 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder has once again been in sublime form for Manchester City during the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign.

Silva has made a combined total of 38 appearances for Pep Guardiola's team across all competitions, enjoying 2735 minutes of football action for City.

The left-footed Portuguese international has also registered a total of nine goals and five assists for the Citizens as they aim to end the current football campaign on a high.

It will be interesting to see if Silva will eventually leave Manchester City this summer amid interest from Barcelona.

