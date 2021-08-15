Last season was a little short of a disaster for Juventus. Not because their nine-year Scudetto winning run had inevitably ended, considering they had been a fading force since 18/19.

It was catastrophic because of the manner in which they relinquished their throne, barely breaking into the top 4 on the final matchday. Whatever the numerous reasons, this was a huge fall from grace for a club with their pedigree.

However, with title winners Inter Milan imploding due to financial constraints exacerbated by the pandemic and Massimiliano Allegri returning to the club, things are looking up for Juventus this season, at the very least domestically.

However, given the lack of signings to bolster the squad, for all his experience and tactical prowess, Allegri has his work cut out for him. With such an interesting season ahead, let's take a look at Juventus' 21/22 season predictions.

Juventus' likely campaigns in 2021/22

#1 Serie A - Winners

Juventus will be looking to reclaim the Serie A title

No surprises here. Inter's unfortunate situation, coupled with the lack of significant reinforcements made by their immediate competitors, Juventus are once again the clear favorites to win the league. There's enough quality currently in the squad for them to do so.

As for Allegri, whatever his faults are as a manager, one thing he does know is to win. However scrappy his football may be, he manages to get the job done.

#2 UEFA Champions League - Round of 16

Juventus will be looking to progress deep into UEFA Champions League 21/22

While Juventus will probably win Serie A even with a squad that lacks quality in certain areas, it won't be enough in Europe's premier competition. The squad is just not good enough, the midfield in particular.

Last season's disappointing Champions League campaign epitomized Juventus' primary weakness, a discernible dearth of creativity. They were predictable and laborious in their build-up play. They were handled effectively by a well-disciplined and defensively-solid Porto in the Round of 16, going out in the process.

With talks to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli stalling and a burned-out Miralem Pjanic seemingly the alternative, creativity will remain an issue going into the new campaign. As a result, another Round of 16 exit is in the cards unless there is a divine intervention of sorts *cough Cristiano Ronaldo cough*.

#3 Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia - Winners

Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to win more silverware to top off his stint at Juventus

Expect a repeat of last season, with Juventus winning both. Inter are unlikely to pose too much of a threat to Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana matchup. Winning the Coppa Italia is a slightly more challenging affair. But by keeping key players fresh and fit for the later rounds, Juventus should manage to get through to the finish line.

