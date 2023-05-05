“For me, eating is a pleasure” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez opens up on her diet plan

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been discussing her diet plan and how she wants her daughters to get into ballet.

Rodriguez, 29, spoke to Women's Health where she opened up about her eating habits. The Spanish model eats a predominantly healthy diet but does have a sweet tooth:

"For me, eating is a pleasure. I'm not the type of person who likes some things and never eats others. I follow a varied and balanced diet, but I also have my whims. 85% of my food is healthy - I follow a diet Mediterranean -and 15% are pleasures, and if they are sweet, the better."

The Spanish model has been into ballet since the age of three. She also expressed her desire for her two daughters, Alana and Bella to eventually get into the performance dance:

"To be able to share something so beautiful and unique with them."

Georgina Rodriguez has also given an insight into the type of foods she eats on a regular basis. She tends to lean on the healthy side with fruit and proteins:

"In the morning I have a French omelette with orange juice and coffee with milk. At mid-morning I have a banana, after training. To eat a puree, grilled meat, vegetables... For a snack, sometimes I have cans of cockles with lemon and for dinner, the same as for lunch."

Rodriguez is enjoying a new culture in Saudi Arabia after moving to Riyadh with Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, and their family in January. The legendary striker joined Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported £173 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share kiss while dining out

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are loved up in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016 when they met in Madrid. The latter was working as a shop assistant at a Gucci store at the time.

They have since traveled around the globe, with Rodriguez joining Ronaldo in Turin, Italy, Manchester, England, and now Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The couple's relationship is on display on their social media platforms.

Ronaldo took the time to post a romantic snap of himself and Rodriguez while dining out on May 1. He posted the picture of the duo kissing with the caption:

"Cheers to Love."

The couple are yet to be married but Rodriguez has stated in her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina', that she already feels married to the Portuguese legend. She said:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God; that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together."

The couple have two children together, Alana Martina, 6, and Bella Esmeralda, 1. They are also co-parenting three of Ronaldo’s biological children: Cristiano Junior, 12, Eva Maria,6, and Mateo Ronaldo,6.

