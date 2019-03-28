×
'For me he's one of the best of the world and as a friend I would like him to be here'- Real Madrid star sends another message to prime target

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
160   //    28 Mar 2019, 13:04 IST

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois

What's the story?

Real Madrid and Belgium star, Thibaut Courtois, has sent another message to Chelsea star Eden Hazard, claiming that he would prefer him at Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard has been one of the best players in the Premier League this campaign, despite Chelsea sitting sixth on the table. The Belgian star has netted 13 goals and provided 11 assists in the league.

Chelsea are hoping for a top four finish in the Premier League and a Europa League trophy. The Blues also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup, but lost out to Manchester City on penalties.

The Blues were handed a transfer ban, and they won't be able to buy any players in the coming season.

Meanwhile, Hazard has flaunted his desire to play for Real Madrid and there is no doubt about the fact that he remains a prime target for Los Blancos in the summer.

When asked about Real Madrid in a recent interview, Hazard said:

"There is still nothing (about a potential move to Madrid). I'm focused on [playing against] Cyprus - that's the only thing I'm working on now."

The 28-year-old Belgian forward will enter the last year of his contract in the coming season. Meanwhile, Courtois arrived from Chelsea to Los Blancos in the summer of 2018 and endured a tough time this campaign.

The heart of the matter

Courtois and Hazard are good friends on and off the pitch. They have tasted success together while playing for both club and country, and now, the former has openly affirmed that he wants his compatriot at Santiago Bernabeu.

"(Hazard) is one of my best friends in football. I do not know if he's going to sign for Real Madrid, nor do I know if the club wants him." Courtois said when he was asked about Hazard.
"For me he's one of the best of the world and as a friend I would like him to be here," the goalkeeper added.

What's next?

Chelsea will travel to face Cardiff City next in the Premier League this Sunday, where Hazard is expected to spearhead the forward line.


Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
