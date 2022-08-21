“For me, it’s a no brainer for Chelsea, it really is” – Ray Parlour urges Blues to secure deal to sign ‘brilliant’ player

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Chelsea should sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

According to Catalan-based outlet Sport, the striker is open to the idea of switching to Stamford Bridge, despite being at the Blaugrana for just eight months.

“At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left... now the priority is to register Koundé”. Xavi on Aubameyang-Chelsea: “We don't know what will happen. Right now he's our player, he's important but the circumstances will tell”.“At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left... now the priority is to register Koundé”. Xavi on Aubameyang-Chelsea: “We don't know what will happen. Right now he's our player, he's important but the circumstances will tell”. 🚨🔵 #FCB“At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left... now the priority is to register Koundé”. https://t.co/R23lYtpNOO

The Blues are desperate for a new centre-forward following the recent departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The Belgian re-joined Inter Milan on loan while the German returned to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

Parlour believes Aubameyang would be an excellent addition to Thomas Tuchel's side, as the former Arsenal and England winger told TalkSPORT:

“For me, it’s a no-brainer for Chelsea, it really is. Werner has gone back to RB Leipzig, so they’re lacking goals. So Aubameyang will definitely score. Before he signed his new contract at Arsenal, he was brilliant. He won the FA Cup for Arsenal on his own."

He added:

“So he’d be a good signing, if you can get him for one season, he’ll be coming back to prove people wrong that’s what he’ll be trying to do.”

Ray Parlour believes Arsenal fans would not be "too happy" if Aubameyang joined Chelsea

The Gabon international has scored 11 times in 17 La Liga appearances since joining in January, but looks to be heading out of the Catalan giants.

Aubameyang, 33, left Arsenal under controversial circumstances after four years in north London, as he was released due to a number of disciplinary issues. Parlour claimed that the Gunners would not be pleased to see their former captain return to the Premier League, as he stated:

“I don’t think Arsenal fans would be too happy. [Chelsea are] Arsenal’s rivals, that’s who they’re going to be competing with if they’re going to try and get in that top four this season. But Aubameyang has been pushed out, he might want to play in the Premier League still, Mikel Arteta made it clear he’s going to be leaving.”

If the striker did choose to move to west London before the window slammed shut, it would see him reunite with former boss Thomas Tuchel. The pair enjoyed a successful partnership together at Borussia Dortmund in the mid-2010s. He scored 141 goals and provided 36 assists in 213 matches for Dortmund.

With Barcelona having already signed Robert Lewandowski this summer, the veteran forward is unlikely to play much for Xavi Hernandez's side this term. Barca are keen to sell high-earning players this summer due to well-documented financial problems at the club.

