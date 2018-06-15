Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Forbes 2018: Top 10 most valuable football clubs

Guess what, PSG are not a part of the list!

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 19:30 IST
2.67K

Old Trafford Interior
Old Trafford Interior

Forbes has finally revealed its 15th annual list of the world's most valuable football teams titled 'The Business of Soccer' and the results produced are shocking, to say the least.

Many well-known clubs including Paris Saint-Germain have failed to make the cut for the top 10 most valuable football clubs, in the face of the mega-money deals clinched by the French giants in the transfer markets gone by.

The current values of the teams have been computed keeping the following in mind: match day revenue, broadcasting revenue, commercial revenue and brand revenue.

Although it can be argued that the values of the clubs do not determine the success of these teams, as underpinned by Claudio Ranieri's 2015-16 squad of late, it is important to note that such instances are rare birds and it is customarily these financial powerhouses who procure success in Europe's top flight.

So without further ado, let's dive straight into the list!

Also Read: World Cup 2018: Top 10 most valuable teams in the tournament

#10 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Current Value: $1.237 B

As stated previously, Les Parisiens failed to make their way to the top 10 list courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur who managed to beat them to the 10th spot.

The club had a mixed season last year as it drew to a close without any major silverware. Of course, it was going to be a difficult year for Mauricio Pochettino's side who were forced to move from White Hart Lane, which was demolished for a new, $1 billion project, to Wembley Stadium.

All the same, on balance, Spurs fared well in the 2017-18 season, finishing third in the English Premier League ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal and reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup, only to suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

According to Forbes, The Lilywhites' value has increased by 17% as compared to the last year and they now boast a value worth $1.237 billion with a net debt value of 19%, highest amongst the top ten clubs.

The revenue and the operating income of the club are $387 million and $141 million respectively.

As for the valuation breakdown, the matchday revenue makes up 12.3% with $152 million, broadcasting revenue constitutes 51.2% with $633 million, commercial revenue makes up 16.3% with $202 million and the brand revenue accounts for 20.1% with $249 million.

