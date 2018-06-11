Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 10 most valuable teams in the tournament

Which team has a market value in the region of £1 billion?

Muhammad Saad
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 11 Jun 2018, 22:10 IST
1.77K

France v United States - International Friendly Match
France v United States - International Friendly Match

The stage is all set for the fast-approaching World Cup 2018!

With the high-priority tournament nearing its kick-off, the fans' excitement is at fever pitch.

A significant aspect that is one of the determining factors of the fate of the teams participating in the World Cup is the market values of these respective national teams.

Let's have a look, then, at the ranking of national teams in terms of their market values.

Also Read: Top 5 favourites to win the World Cup 2018

#10 Croatia

Croatia Press Conference and Training Session
Croatia Press Conference and Training Session

Total Market Value: £324 million

Most Valuable Player: Ivan Rakitic - £45 million

Croatia might not be an apparent favourite for the World Cup trophy but there's no denying that the war-torn country possess the potential to take the footballing world by storm.

The last time The Blazers came close to winning the trophy was way back in 1998 when they ended the competition in the third place.

Although Luka Modric is expected to lead the pack in the all-important contest, it is Ivan Rakitic who is their most valuable player presently, followed by Ivan Perisic.

The 30-year-old was an integral part of Barcelona's triumphs last season, as they went on to win La Liga and Copa Del Rey in a commendable fashion.

Rakitic has already won 90 international caps, managing a tally of 14 goals to boot.

#9 Uruguay

2018 FIFA World Cup: Team Uruguay arrives in Russia
2018 FIFA World Cup: Team Uruguay arrives in Russia

Total Market Value: £335.25 million

Most Valuable Player: Luis Suarez - £63 million

The two-time World Cup champions will commence the tournament with their heads held high, having finished second in the South American qualifiers ahead of Argentina and Colombia.

Leading the line for La Celeste will be their prolific goalscorer, Luis Suarez, in tandem with Edinson Cavani. Both the forwards enjoyed trophy-laden seasons with their respective clubs.

Last season, the Barcelona striker scored 25 times in 33 appearances for the club in La Liga whereas Cavani accomplished 28 goals in 32 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1.

Apart from the lethal strikers, the team will also boast the impenetrable duo of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez in defence.

