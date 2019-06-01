Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes passes away in tragic car accident

Liverpool v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Former Arsenal and Sevilla winger Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away in a car accident at the age of 35.

In case you didn't know...

A product of Sevilla's academy, Reyes was a teenager when he broke into the first team at the club before attracting the interest of Premier League giants Arsenal.

The former Spain international moved to the Emirates in 2004 and spent three years at the club, during which he won the Premier League and the FA Cup with the Gunners.

The 35-year-old went on to play for clubs like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Benfica, with his most recent stint being at Extremadura UD in the second division in Spain.

Apart from the Premier League, Reyes also lifted a La Liga trophy with Los Blancos in the 2006-07 season as well as five Europa League titles with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Reyes' former club Sevilla have confirmed that the 35-year-old was killed in a car accident alongside his cousin Jonathan Reyes earlier today. The incident took place in Seville at 11.40am local time.

The club took to Twitter to confirm the tragic event saying, "We could not be confirming worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace."

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Arsenal also followed up with a tribute in a tweet that read, "Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain. Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019. Rest in peace, Jose."

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

Atletico Madrid also offered their condolences, saying, "The Atletico de Madrid family is in mourning. Our former player José Antonio Reyes has passed away. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace."

The Atlético de Madrid family is in mourning. Our former player José Antonio Reyes has passed away. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 1, 2019

What's next?

All of us at Sportskeeda offer Reyes' family and friends our warmest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during these difficult times.