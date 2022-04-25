Former Arsenal star picks out two factors which could secure Emirates return in the summer - Reports

Serge Gnabry is reportedly open to an Arsenal return but has set two conditions. The Bayern Munich star is heading towards the end of his contract and is yet to pen a new deal.

As per Sport1, Gnabry is keen on moving to a side where he has an important role to play than one that is simply offering him more money. The second condition is reportedly that of a central role as he does not want to play on the wings.

Mikel Arteta could accept both conditions as the Gunners are looking for a striker. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are set to leave the club this summer, leaving just Folarin Balogun as a senior central striker at the Emirates Stadium.

Reports suggest Gnabry is looking for a £12.5 million per season contract. Bayern Munich are unwilling to match his demands, but Arsenal could be tempted to make a move for their former man.

Arsenal target Serge Gnabry urged to stay at Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel has urged Serge Gnabry to stay at the Allianz Arena. He believes the club will be making a huge mistake by letting him leave as he is a winger who scores a lot of goals.

"We're in talks with Gnabry - we trust him. He's still in the process of reflection". Bayern director Kahn to @kerry_hau : "Müller? I am very, very confident that we will be able to announce something in the near future. We are also in good contact with Manuel Neuer""We're in talks with Gnabry - we trust him. He's still in the process of reflection". Bayern director Kahn to @kerry_hau: "Müller? I am very, very confident that we will be able to announce something in the near future. We are also in good contact with Manuel Neuer" 🇩🇪 #FCBayern"We're in talks with Gnabry - we trust him. He's still in the process of reflection". https://t.co/XaS4E31bcQ

He said:

"I hope not, I hope he stays with Bayern Munich because at the minute all the German media are talking about [Robert] Lewandowski, [Thomas] Muller and [Manuel] Neuer. But they never say Gnabry is also at risk with his contract running out in 2023. If you have to sign four players like this, that's massive baggage for Bayern. The pandemic caused huge havoc for them with the stadium being closed which will hit their finances. I'm really scared he won't sign a new contract."

"I love the kind of winger he is. He's not only producing chances and assists, but he scores goals too. Not many wingers score goals, [and] he's scoring between te10n and 15 goals per season as a winger. I don't know why he doesn't have a higher standing with the club and the media because for me he's fantastic."

Apart from Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing the Bayern Munich star as well in the summer.

