Former Barcelona manager expected to be PSG's next manager, club hopes to announce appointment this week - Reports

In France, reports from L'Equipe (via GFFN) have revealed that former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is poised to take up the reins at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This follows a week of unfruitful negotiations with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Christophe Galtier's abrupt exit has left the reigning Ligue 1 champions in a scramble for a replacement, with notable names such as Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique surfacing as potential candidates. However, news has now broken that Enrique, who led Barcelona and Spain with success, has been selected as the new frontman by the Parisians.

While a few contractual wrinkles need to be ironed out, Enrique is widely expected to take command of the star-studded squad. Initially, Enrique is said to have exhibited some hesitation to proceed with discussions due to the Parisians' interest in Nagelsmann.

However, the decision has since been made and all signs point to the Spaniard being unveiled as PSG's new head honcho in the upcoming week. Enrique's appointment appears to be a result of his sterling reputation, impressive trophy haul, and an approach that emphasizes team cohesiveness.

The club's top brass, including President Nasser Al Khelaifi and Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, have reportedly greenlighted Enrique's impending appointment. Contrarily, consensus regarding other managers like Sergio Conceicao and Marcelo Gallardo was harder to find among the PSG hierarchy. This led to drawn-out discussions that lingered until Saturday (17 June).

Regardless, the Parisians will reportedly maintain open communication with both potential managers, keeping their options open should the Enrique deal hit a snag.

PSG prepared a massive €100 million bid for Barcelona prodigy Pedri

Earlier in the year, PSG made a gutsy €100 million attempt to poach Barcelona's young talent, Pedri, as per a report from Culemania (via Forbes).

However, the move surprisingly flew under the radar "because of the absolute lack of interest it generated". The Blaugrana were swift to turn down the proposal, recognizing Pedri as an integral cog in their short, medium, and long-term plans.

In spite of their ongoing financial conundrum, Barcelona were unswayed by the prospect of pocketing a hefty profit on their €5 million investment in Pedri's services. The Canary Islander has since become a cornerstone of the Catalan outfit, cementing his place in the starting eleven since 2020.

Pedri's rising status within the club was further solidified as he inked a long-term contract, extending his stay at Camp Nou until 2026. The new deal came with a mind-boggling €1 billion release clause, an unmistakable statement of the value Barcelona places on the young Spaniard.

Poll : 0 votes