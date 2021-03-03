Former Barcelona president claims he caused Florentino Perez’s resignation at Real Madrid

The enmity between Barcelona and Real Madrid is world famous, so it comes as no surprise that a Catalan presidential candidate has taken a dig at the current Los Blancos president.

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who is running for the hot seat at the Camp Nou once again this term, has claimed that he caused current Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to resign during his previous tenure.

Laporta is among the favorites to become the next Blaugrana president and his comments could be an attempt to revive the old rivalry with his counterpart at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Laporta took charge at Barcelona in 2003 and enjoyed huge success before he stepped down in 2010. During his tenure, the Blaugrana transformed into the best team on the planet, much to the frustration of their rivals Real Madrid, who had to operate in their shadows.

The former president recently spoke about those glorious years and even claimed that Barcelona’s success had transformed Real Madrid into their mascot.

“During my term, I won 59 titles, including two champions, four leagues, a club world championship, a triple, and a sextet. We have provoked the resignation of Mr. Florentino Pérez when he saw that his team had become our mascot” said Laporta.

The comments are perhaps nothing more than a political gimmick attempted by the former Barcelona president to get an edge over his rival Victor Font, as the race to become the next Catalan president intensifies. It is believed that Laporta is reminding everyone of his team’s dominance over Real Madrid during his previous reign to influence the voters.

Barcelona and Real Madrid rivalry would get a shot in the arm if Laporta is elected

Current Real Madrid president Florentino Perez resigned in 2006 when Laporte was serving as Barcelona president. However, the claim that the then Blaugrana president had caused Perez to step down might not be entirely correct. But Laporta’s words certainly hint that sparks would fly between the two clubs if he does manage to win the elections.

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga, tied on points with Real Madrid, who are third. Both Spanish giants have 53 points after 25 games but are five points behind Atletico Madrid who top of the table. If Laporta does get the responsibility to turn Barcelona’s fortunes around, he will have to address a lot of issues at the club, including the future of club talisman Lionel Messi.