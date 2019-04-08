Former Barcelona superstar hails Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after their win against Atletico Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 326 // 08 Apr 2019, 09:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves - Copa Del Rey Final

What's the story?

Former Barcelona star Neymar hailed his former teammates, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi, on their recent photo on social media after their win against Atletico Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona stepped closer to retaining the La Liga title with their victory against 10-man Atletico Madrid on the weekend. Suarez and Messi netted two late goals in quick succession to seal the victory against Diego Simeone's side which extended their lead on top of the table.

With just seven games to go, the Blaugrana are 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, Neymar enjoyed four fantastic seasons with the Catalan giants before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world record deal back in 2017. PSG activated his €222 million release clause which saw the Brazilian superstar leaving the Blaugrana, shocking many in the process.

With Barcelona, Neymar was one of the best players of the team and formed a formidable trio with Messi and Suarez up front. The Brazilian superstar netted 105 goals for the Catalan side while winning two La Liga titles and one Champions League among other numerous accolades.

Neymar has failed to help the Ligue 1 giants in their quest for Champions League glory despite enjoying unprecedented dominance after forming a partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Cavani. The 27-year-old forward has scored 48 goals for PSG but endured two long term injuries in these two seasons.

Neymar started the season brightly, carrying the Ligue 1 giants to the knockout stages with 5 goals and 2 assists in the Champions League group stages against the likes of Napoli, Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade. But he was badly missed when Manchester United knocked out PSG in the Round of 16 for the second consecutive season.

Former Barcelona and Brazilian star, Adriano, claimed a few days ago that Neymar regrets the move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona star hailed his former teammates on a picture posted by Suarez on social media. He wrote 'legends' in the comments of the picture of Messi and Suarez after the Atletico Madrid win.

Advertisement

Neymar enjoys Barcelona winhttps://t.co/G5aejAZKic — AS English (@English_AS) April 7, 2019

What's next?

Neymar is set to return from his long term injury while Barcelona face Manchester United next in the Champions League.

Advertisement