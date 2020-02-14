8 former England internationals who are tackling the world of football management

Steven Gerrard at the Rangers touchline

The appointment of Sol Campbell as manager of Southend United back in October 2019 brought the number of former England internationals from the mid 2000s currently in management roles to eight. In previous years the comfort of the television studio and after dinner speaking had seen many players lost to the game. However this generation seem to be different, with many showing a willingness to start at the bottom and work their way back up to the top from the touchline.

In this article we assess who is thriving, who is finding life a struggle and a couple more who gave it a go but came to the conclusion that football management wasn’t quite for them.

#1 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is in his second job in management at Chelsea

A Chelsea and England legend in his time as a player, Lampard has taken to the rigours of football management like a duck to water, first at Derby County and now at Chelsea. Some astute business in the loan market, securing the services of Liverpool’s Harry Wilson and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, among others saw Lampard lead Derby to the Championship play off final in his first full season in management. They would lose 1-0 to Aston Villa in the final but his old employers Chelsea had seen enough and made the call to Lampard to replace the outgoing Maurizio Sarri. A two window transfer embargo and the sale of star player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid left the relatively untested Lampard with a difficult task in his first season in the Premier League, but his willingness to blood young players is proving to very successful, with Chelsea once again in top four contention, and successfully progressing out of the Champions League group stages where they will face a tough test against Bayern Munich. Lampard's young team are also in the 5th round of the FA Cup where they will face Liverpool.

Note: All statistics as of February 13, 2020

