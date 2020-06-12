Former England manager Eriksson believes EPL star duo "will play for Real Madrid if they want to"

EPL stars De Bruyne have reportedly been courted by Real Madrid amidst their potential European ban.

Sven-Göran Eriksson believes the EPL duo have what it takes to play for Los Blancos.

Former EPL manager Sven-Göran Eriksson believes that Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne can play for Real Madrid should they choose to leave England. The Manchester City stars have been linked with moves away from the EPL amidst suggestions that the club could be banned from European competitions. The defending EPL champions were hit with a ban and a fine over breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Pep Guardiola's side appealed to overturn their ban, the hearing for which was held earlier this week. The EPL club prepare to discover the result of their hearing from the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in the coming week.

If their ban remains in place even after the hearing, Manchester City could see a number of their star players — including De Bruyne, Sterling and others — depart to play in Europe.

Eriksson tips Sterling and De Bruyne for 'best league in the world' EPL stay

Kevin De Bruyne was too hot to handle for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu

Former England manager Eriksson believes that if players of the Belgian and the Englishman's ilk choose to leave, they could fit in at Real Madrid. However, the Swede added that he would be 'disappointed' as he would like them to stay in the English top-flight.

Speaking to Stats Perform News, Eriksson commented;

"Sterling and De Bruyne will play for Real Madrid if they want to, but I would be disappointed. I don't know, I really hope they stay in England."

3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns. Genius. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/yMrOqpLsRW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

He continued saying that the EPL is the best league in the world and that is one of the reasons he'd like the City stars to stay in England. He said;

"When you look at it so far, and for many years, the Premier League is the best league in the world, there is no doubt about it: the most popular, the best league to watch."

City manager and two-time EPL winner Pep Guardiola stated that he intends to finish his contract with the Cityzens despite the outcome of their hearing. However, the Catalan could depart to fulfil his UEFA Champions League dream, given that he hasn't won the coveted trophy since his Barcelona days.

Guardiola registered two back-to-back league titles with City

Eriksson, a former EPL manager himself back in 2007 with City, belives that the EPL club must do everything possible to keep hold of Guardiola. He expressed his opinion that the Spaniard is one of the best managers in the world, saying;

"Of course it is important. He is considered one of the best, if not the best coach in the world. It has been for a long time."

The former EPL manager believes that losing Guardiola at such a pivotal stage could be bad news for several reasons. He feels that City must ensure that the former Barcelona manager stays at the Etihad Stadium at least until the end of his contract.

46 - Raheem Sterling was directly involved in 46 goals in all club competitions in 2019, scoring 35 times and setting up a further 11 goals - this is six more than any other Premier League player over this period. Crown. pic.twitter.com/ou38spKbTO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2019

Elucidating his point further, Eriksson added;

"Losing him before his contract ends would be bad for Manchester City. Bad for the fans, bad for the players and bad for the club. A good message would not be sent. I hope they will do their best to keep him at least until his contract ends."

City are set to return to EPL action with a high-profile clash against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on June 17.