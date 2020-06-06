Former EPL star Jose Enrique vouches for Klopp's Timo Werner snub

Former EPL full-back Jose Enrique had words of encouragement for Liverpool fans after Timo Werner's decision to move to Chelsea.

Enrique asked the Merseyside faithful to place their faith in Jurgen Klopp and agreed with EPL legend John Barnes.

Timo Werner looks set to join Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window

With reports emerging that Timo Werner is set to start his EPL adventure with Chelsea, Jose Enrique attempted to pacify Liverpool fans by implying that the acquisition of the German striker may not have been in the club's best interests.

Chelsea is said to have activated the RB Leipzig star's release clause earlier this week. Timo Werner was long touted to be the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's managerial style and his decision to select Chelsea as his preferred EPL destination has not gone down well with the Liverpool fanbase.

Former EPL full-back Jose Enrique took to Instagram to quote Liverpool great John Barnes. The EPL legend had emphasised Jurgen Klopp's sway over Liverpool's transfer policy and said that Timo Werner would have joined Liverpool if the German manager thought the transfer to be prudent.

Former EPL defender Jose Enrique believes Liverpool should place faith in Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had reportedly made contact with Timo Werner

According to Jose Enrique, the Liverpool fanbase needs to place trust in Jurgen Klopp's decisions. The former EPL star said that he agreed with club legend John Barnes and said that Timo Werner may not be the ideal addition to a Liverpool squad already teeming with the best talent in the EPL.

Enrique has advocated for more faith in the EPL manager and said as much in the caption of his social media post.

"Do you agree with Barnes? I completely agree we should trust the club and Klopp because they really know what they doing."

Despite heavy links with Liverpool, Timo Werner is close to joining Chelsea in a deal worth almost €60M, reports @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/MxgDg0Ytok — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 4, 2020

Chelsea has reportedly hijacked the Timo Werner deal and is close to securing the striker's signing for a fee rumoured to between €50 million and €60 million.

Werner's release clause was only days away from expiry before Chelsea made a final push and pipped EPL rivals Liverpool and Manchester United's for the forward's signature.

There have been several heated debates among pundits and fans alike regarding Timo Werner's suitability to Liverpool.

The EPL giants have an attacking trident consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, with the likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri waiting in the wings.

Jose Enrique emphasised the talent that Liverpool already possesses and credited Jurgen Klopp for putting the side in a nearly invincible position in the EPL table.

"Just think about when we lift this EPL title, the Champions League last year and don't forget we are champions of the world!"

Liverpool is currently at the top of the EPL standings with 82 points and with a 25-point lead over rivals Manchester City, it is all but certain that the Merseyside club will lift its first EPL title in 30 years.

Jose Enrique played for Liverpool under Rafael Benitez

Jose Enrique joined Liverpool from EPL club Newcastle United in 2011 for a meagre £7 million transfer fee.

The Spanish defender went on to establish himself as Liverpool's first-choice left-back in the EPL and played an important role in the side under Brendan Rodgers and Rafael Benitez.

Timo Werner may go on to become a successful cog in Chelsea's improving side, but Liverpool would do well to listen to Jose Enrique and believe in the extraordinary talents that the club currently has at its disposal.