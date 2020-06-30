Former EPL star Stan Collymore reveals initial Jurgen Klopp scepticism and hails German's ruthlessness at Liverpool

Stan Collymore claimed he didn't believe Jurgen Klopp had what it look to break Liverpool's EPL trophy duck.

Liverpool became the quickest side in EPL history to win the title, as they did so with seven games to spare.

Collymore spoke in detail about the newly crowned EPL champions

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has lavished praise on EPL manager Jurgen Klopp for his achievements at the Merseyside club. The Reds were confirmed as EPL champions last week and in doing so, Klopp became the first German manager in history to win the competition.

Collymore, who joined Liverpool for an EPL record fee worth £8.5 million in 1995, hailed the former Borussia Dortmund manager's ruthlessness after initially questioning his methods.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won the Premier League the hard way 💪 pic.twitter.com/0sf9tniwCD — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 29, 2020

In his Mirror Football column, the 49-year-old explained in detail his thoughts about the current Liverpool side and their charismatic manager.

"I wondered whether Jurgen Klopp had the ruthlessness to turn Liverpool into a title-winning team."

"And I remember thinking back then, ‘Ooh, hang on. Is Klopp a guy who likes to play really good football, but someone who will be swept asunder by Pep Guardiola’s absolute insistence that every stone is turned to ensure his club does everything at full pelt on and off the pitch?’"

While Klopp failed to win a trophy in over three years at Liverpool, the 52-year-old guided Liverpool to a historic Champions League triumph in 2019.

From failure to legendary status in the EPL for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has made EPL history with Liverpool

Since then, the Reds have added the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet and look set to lift the EPL title in the coming weeks.

Collymore also hailed the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and singled out Jordan Henderson for special praise, who he believes has grown into the role of Liverpool captain brilliantly.

"Sometimes in football, as in life, you have to have a bit of luck to go with your talent, and already having Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club and growing into a world-class right-back was just that."

"Nobody saw Jordan Henderson’s leadership, captaincy and strength of character coming. I certainly questioned whether he was a worthy heir to Steven Gerrard on and off the pitch."

Liverpool raced off the blocks in August and dominated the EPL season to devastating effect. The Reds sealed their first EPL title in over 30 years with seven games to play, setting a new top-flight record in the process.

An important message from Jurgen Klopp to the city of Liverpool https://t.co/PIReQeahol — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) June 29, 2020

With the all-time points record in an EPL season and several other records in sight, Klopp and his men will look to finish the strongly in the coming weeks. Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City this week, as they prepare to receive a guard of honour from the outgoing EPL champions.

As Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola engage in a battle of wits once again, it remains to be seen which one of these two EPL managers come out on top.

In the reverse fixture, the Reds recorded a statement 3-1 victory at Anfield, a result that sent shockwaves across Europe.

