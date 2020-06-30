Manchester City v Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool and Manchester City prepare to lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

The newly crowned Premier League champions take to the field for the first time since their coronation.

Manchester City host Liverpool FC in the Premier League

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium in what was tipped to be a potentially title-deciding encounter early in the Premier League season. However, with seven games left to play, the Reds have already been crowned champions, reducing the game to a dead rubber.

As the outgoing champions prepare to greet the newly crowned kings of England with a guard of honour, the game promises to be an exciting contest regardless of the circumstances.

Liverpool are set to take the field for the first time since their coronation and have plenty of Premier League records in sight between now and the end of the season. Manchester City, on the other hand, secured qualification to the FA Cup semis but fell to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in their previous league encounter.

Two of the best sides in the country prepare to go head to head in Manchester and it remains to be seen who wins the latest battle of wits between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City v Liverpool Head-to-Head

Manchester City form guide: W-L-W-W-L-W

Liverpool form guide: L-L-W-L-D-W

Manchester City v Liverpool Team News

Fernandinho will be missing for Manchester City

Manchester City

The home side will be without the services of veteran midfielder Fernandinho for the visit of Liverpool. The Brazilian international was sent off in Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea and is expected to serve a two-match suspension.

Sergio Aguero will also be unavailable for the hosts, as the Argentine striker picked up a knee problem in the 5-0 demolition of Burnley.

Nicolas Otamendi could partner Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the defence, as the enigmatic centre half looks set to deputize for Fernandino.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Fernandinho

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah should lead the line for Liverpool once again

Liverpool

While Xherdan Shaqiri returned to training, Liverpool are still sweating over the fitness of Joel Matip and James Milner. The pair picked up minor injuries in the Merseyside derby earlier this month and face a race against time to prove their fitness for the game.

Joe Gomez is expected to pair Virgil van Dijk at the back, while the feared trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane should lead the line for the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Joel Matip, James Milner

Suspensions: None

Manchester City v Liverpool Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester City v Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last week and will be raring to go to finish the season on a positive note. Manchester City, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways after a disappointing defeat against Chelsea in their previous league encounter.

Liverpool celebrated their Premier League title before training today 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cMOlgQmJR2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 29, 2020

Fernandinho's injury could prove to be costly for the home side, as the veteran Brazilian has done an unbelievable job as a makeshift central defender this season.

Expect a tightly contested game with plenty of goals and Liverpool emerging victorious for the 30th time in the Premier League this season.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool

