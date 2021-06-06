Former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo linked with job in Premier League - Reports

Recently sacked Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has been linked with a vacant managerial position at Everton, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato (via Juvefc.com).
Everton are without a manager after Carlo Ancelotti decided to leave Goodison Park to join Real Madrid. Having just lost their manager, a number of candidates have been linked with managerial job at Everton, including former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo.
However, the bookmakers are not tipping the former Juventus man as the favorite to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Everton. According to reports from England, former Wolverhampton Wanderers Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading candidate to take the helm at Goodison Park. Former Toffees manager David Moyes has also been linked with a return to Everton.
Andrea Pirlo only spent one season in Juventus' dugout before being replaced by Massimiliano Allegri. Despite winning the Coppa Italia, the Juventus hierarchy were not pleased with Juventus' performance in the league which not only saw them lose their Serie A domination to Inter Milan but also struggle to qualify for the Champions League.
Following his struggles at Juventus, Andrea Pirlo is willing to opt for a low-profile job with Serie A clubs Sassuolo and Hellas Verona are also interested in bringing in the former AC Milan and Juventus play-maker, according to the Daily Mail.
Andrea Pirlo was fast-tracked into the role of Juventus manager
Andrea Pirlo was fast-tracked into becoming the next Juventus manager. The 42-year-old was appointed manager of Juventus' U-23 side last summer, but was given the main gig just 9 days later replacing Maurizio Sarri.
With no previous managerial experience, Pirlo struggled to perform under immense pressure from the Juventus hierarchy and was given the sack despite winning the Coppa Italia and finishing 4th in Serie A.
The Everton job will have less pressure compared to Pirlo's previous experience. The Toffees are aiming to get into European competition and will also be able to provide Pirlo with hefty amounts of money to spend in the transfer window.
Everton have a reputation for hiring high-profile managers and Andrea Pirlo will surely be the one that could steal the limelight.
