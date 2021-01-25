Reports: Former Liverpool manager tipped to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea 

Frank Lampard's inexperience at the top level is starting to show and he could be replaced as the Chelsea manager real soon.

Chelsea might be getting closer to pulling the trigger on Frank Lampard as the club continues to endure a slew of poor results. They are currently sitting at ninth on the Premier League table despite being the biggest spenders in the league in the summer transfer window.

Now, according to Daily Mirror, former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is being talked up as Lampard's successor.

Brendan Rodgers tipped to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager

In 2015, Jose Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea following a 2-1 defeat to leaders Leicester City.



Frank Lampard's Chelsea have just lost 2-0 to now league leaders Leicester City and have fallen to 8th place in the table.



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/CZW5ECTpA7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 19, 2021

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City have been one of the best sides in the Premier League this term. Rodgers has sufficient experience managing in the Premier League and had come close to winning the Premier League title with Liverpool during his stint at Merseyside.

The Chelsea board is reportedly frustrated with the lack of improvement this season under Frank Lampard. Lampard was backed heavily in the summer transfer window as Chelsea signed players like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

However, after a promising start to the season, Chelsea have suffered from a major dip in form and are languishing at ninth on the Premier League table. Frank Lampard's lack of experience managing at the top level of the game is concerning and there are doubts as to whether he'll be able to pull his side out of this slump.

Brendan Rodgers has now beaten all 34 teams he has faced as a Premier League manager.



The Chelsea curse has finally been broken. pic.twitter.com/MIgfziLMKa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 19, 2021

The report also claims that Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to switch clubs halfway through the season and would only be open to a move in the summer.

Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fixture against Luton Town which they won 3-1, Frank Lampard insisted that he believes he can fight his way out of this rut. The Chelsea legend said:

"I'm a fighter first and foremost, it's how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player. So when I packed up I could have easily stayed in the media or left football completely, I didn't need to come back in."

"I love the job, and I love the fact that if there are tough times you can fight your way out of it. And I'm not just talking about me I'm talking about the players now, because at the minute we know we're not firing.

"Coming through a tough time, it's the best feeling in football, it's the best feeling you can possibly have. And it would make this talented squad.

Frank Lampard also threw light on the fact that a change in attitude is as necessary as a change in tactics in order for the team to return to form.

"I don't think it's going to be 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 that will win us the games that we need to win in the short-term, it will be the passion and the desire and the togetherness of the team. There are a few things we need to get back to, but I'm absolutely confident in that."