Former Liverpool star tells friends he is set to join Premier League side Aston Villa: Reports

Former Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly told his friends that he is set to move to Aston Villa.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is currently assessing his options after being released at the end of his Anfield contract.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, the 35-cap England international was a part of Liverpool's squad from 2017 to 2023. He lifted a total of seven trophies after arriving from Arsenal for £35 million.

According to Football Insider, Oxlade-Chamberlain has already informed his close friends that he will be making a permanent transfer to Aston Villa this summer. He is likely to be announced as a Villa signing on July 1.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has reportedly convinced the player after a productive round of talks in the past couple of weeks. He is said to be an admirer of the star's versatility, dynamism and offensive nous.

Should the former Liverpool midfielder join the Villans this summer, he could prove to be a shrewd signing. He would provide competition to Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia and ex-Reds player Philippe Coutinho in an advanced role.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury record could pose a few headaches to the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal boss. The Englishman missed a whopping 89 games during his six-year spell at the Merseyside outfit.

So far, Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 20 goals and contributed 28 assists in 235 matches in the Premier League.

Premier League manager heaps praise on former Liverpool midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has showered praise on former Liverpool star James Milner after the Seagulls announced his arrival on a Bosman move. Speaking to his club's official website, the Italian elaborated:

"I'm very glad. He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level."

Seagulls technical director David Weir also shared his two cents on the three-time Premier League winner's arrival:

"We are delighted that James has agreed to join us after a successful period at Liverpool. His experience speaks for itself with the amount of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout his career. His games include European competitions... which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe."

Milner, 37, is likely to feature in a bit-part role for the Seagulls next term, deputizing in both midfield and defence.

After joining the Reds from Manchester City on a free transfer in 2015, Milner lifted seven trophies, including a UEFA Champions League title. He contributed 26 goals and 46 assists in 332 matches for Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

