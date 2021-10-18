"He's the final missing piece" - Peter Crouch claims Chelsea have found the key to winning the Premier League

Former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Peter Crouch has heaped praise on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after his stunning performance in the Blues' 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday. Crouch has claimed Mendy is 'the final missing piece' in Chelsea's squad that will help them win the Premier League.

Chelsea claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday night thanks to a scintillating performance from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Blues' goalkeeper made a number of incredible saves to help his side claim all three points.

Peter Crouch believes the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes for just €20 million was a masterstroke. He added that the goalkeeper could be the difference-maker for Chelsea in the title race this season. Crouch told the Daily Mail:

"Thomas Frank had it right after Chelsea somehow beat Brentford on Saturday night, when saying his team would have won that game nine times out of 10. The reason they didn't? Edouard Mendy. Mendy underlines the importance of a goalkeeper to a title-winning side. He is the final, missing piece that could get them over the lines this season."

Crouch added:

"Chelsea were hanging on and it is one of those games they would have drawn or lost in previous years. That Mendy save from Christian Norgaard at the end was unbelievable and there were a few more. His touch is spot on when dealing with horrendous back passes, he comes and takes crosses with authority."

A number of Chelsea players and fans, including German defender Antonio Rudiger, believe Edouard Mendy should have been included in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

The 29-year-old played a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season and has put in a number of incredible performances during the initial stages of the 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea's ability to grind out results makes them favorites to win the Premier League title

Brentford v Chelsea - Premier League

Despite putting in a largely disappointing performance against Brentford on Saturday night, Chelsea managed to claim all three points. The Blues managed just one shot on target throughout the entire game.

Brentford, on the other hand, accumulated seven shots on target and hit the post on multiple occasions. The performances of Edouard Mendy and Chelsea's back-line, though, helped the Blues claim their sixth win in the league in eight games.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table with nineteen points in eight games. Chelsea's ability to grind out results in games where they are underperforming makes them the favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

