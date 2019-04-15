×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former Manchester United coach says Pogba-Ronaldo comparisons 'couldn’t be further from the truth'; explains key differences between duo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
19   //    15 Apr 2019, 11:08 IST

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has slammed comparisons between Paul Pogba and former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that there are no parallels that exist between the two players.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo, who moved to Old Trafford in 2003, hogged the limelight under Sir Alex Ferguson despite being surrounded by legendary teammates. The Portuguese forward won an array of titles with the side before moving to greater and better things at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Pogba's career with the Red Devils has been marred with inconsistent performances and in-house feuds. Since returning to the club in 2016, the Frenchman has been heavily criticized for his below-par displays and his row with then-manager Jose Mourinho.

Under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the midfielder appears to have found his place in the team, having scored 16 goals so far this season. However, recent reports have linked the 26-year-old to Real Madrid, prompting some fans to draw parallels between him and Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Stadium Astro (via Daily Star UK), Muelensteen, who was a coach under Sir Alex for six seasons, said:

"I don’t think there’s any parallels there at all and I’ll tell you why."
"When Cristiano Ronaldo came, he came for the right reasons. At this club, it shaped him and formed him under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson and the players around him."
"But he was clearly an ambitious guy. He made that clear to Sir Alex and they had a good chat about it. They agreed he would stay for another year – that’s what he did. When you look at the performances he produced that season, they were fantastic."
Speaking about Pogba's situation, the 55-year-old said, "This is different. The speculation that comes up all the time – where is it coming from? Is it from Paul, an agent?"
Advertisement
"Sometimes, we stand here and speak about something that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s not always fair on the player."

What's next?

Both Juventus and United are getting ready for the second leg of their respective quarter-final fixtures against Ajax and Barcelona in the Champions League this week.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the UEFA Champions League today
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer massive €150 million for Juventus top target, Manchester United star close to joining Inter and more Serie A news: 13 April 2019
RELATED STORY
"Ronaldo is not selfish; he supported me non-stop," says former Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: 'Paul Pogba was close to leaving the club under Mourinho', Pogba's brother reveals the truth
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Lost Paradise of Football
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 club manager says Manchester United target is perfect for Juventus
RELATED STORY
PSG star wants Juventus move because of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United table world record bid for Napoli star and more Serie A news: 12 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's preferred starting XI for the next season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players asked Ferguson to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after playing against him, claims former club president
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us