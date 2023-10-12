Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles holds surprise ceremony in Maldives as he marries Vitoria for the second time

Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles tied the knot with his wife Vitoria Schneider Telles for the second time in a private ceremony in the Maldives on Monday, October 9.

Vitoria took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from her lavish wedding ceremony. In the snap, she can be seen wearing a white dress while holding a bouquet of yellow flowers.

"Yes! I'm getting married! We're already married on paper... this month, the 28th, a year ago! So, the opportunity arose for us to have a celebration here... Alex organized everything! I'm just going. I'm so emotional! I don't even have words to explain what I'm feeling!" she said via the Sun.

The couple got married for the first time in June last year. After just a week of their wedding, Vitoria Schneider announced her pregnancy on social media. On January 3 earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Antonella.

According to the Sun, they met for the first time in Spain, when Alex Telles was on loan from Manchester United to Sevilla. After going on a few dates, the couple decided to get engaged and eventually tie the knot. During that time, they also announced their wedding through an Instagram post.

Who was Alex Telles married to before tying the knot with Vitoria Schneider?

Before getting married to Vitoria Schneider Telles, the former Manchester United defender was married to Priscila Minuzzo. It's not known where the two met for the first time. However, according to Biography Gist, Alex Telles and Priscila Minuzzo dated for six years before they got married in 2018 in Brazil.

Minuzzo runs an organization, named Fluencia Hip Hop House which helps kids, teenagers, and young adults from poor backgrounds to make a future in art such as graffiti, DJing, and dance. She also provides English lessons in her organization.

However, the pair decided to get divorced in 2021. The reason behind their split is still unknown to the fans as none of the two publicly spoke about their decision to get separated.

But the former Manchester United defender was also quick to find love again as he got married to Vitoria Schneider in June 2022.