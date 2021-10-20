"He's just having a bit of a rough period"- Rio Ferdinand backs Romelu Lukaku to bounce back and score a "hatful of goals" for Chelsea

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has claimed Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku will refind his form in front of goal. He said the Belgian striker is currently suffering from a 'rough period'.

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed an impressive start to his second spell at Chelsea after completing a £97.5 million move to the Blues from Inter Milan this summer. The 28-year-old scored four goals in his first four games for the club in all competitions. But he has failed to find the back of the net in his last six appearances for the club.

The Belgian has often been left isolated in attack due to Thomas Tuchel's defensive-minded tactics over the last couple of weeks. He has struggled to have an impact on Chelsea's games. Rio Ferdinand has, however, backed the former Inter Milan star to bounce back.

"Lukaku hasn't scored in six game but they are still winning games. There is no doubt in my mind he comes back and scores a hatful of goals. He's just having a bit of a rough period like all strikers go through," said Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five Youtube Channel.

Chelsea struggled in the absence of a top-quality striker last season. Thomas Tuchel was often forced to deploy the likes of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic as makeshift No.9's. This was due to the poor form of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham.

Most fans and pundits believed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan was one of the deals of the summer. The Belgian had developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe during his time with Inter Milan. He scored 64 goals in 95 games for the Serie A side and helped them lift their first Scudetto in 11 years last season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will need to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku if the Blues are to challenge for the Premier League

Romelu Lukaku struggled to make an impact in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday. The Belgian has lacked service and support in attack in recent weeks. This has led former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte to claim that Chelsea have not figured out how to use the striker yet.

“During the game, there are moments when Lukaku needs to be turned on, but other than that he is one of the toughest forwards to play against, because he can do damage in any area of the pitch.

“If you have a centre-forward like that, you need to use him and I don’t think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet," Conte told Sky Sports Italia.

Romelu Lukaku is currently one of the best strikers in the world. He is the type of player who will score 20 goals a season if he is given the right service.

Thomas Tuchel must therefore figure out how to get the best out of the Chelsea striker if his side are to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

